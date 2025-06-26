Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger

Yes, I am a tom cat. Julie found me on her farm one day out around the 8000 block of West Creek Road in Speedsville, N.Y. She called me porch kitty because I would wait on her porch for her to come out and then rub all over her legs to get her attention.

When people get tired of us old folks and don’t want us anymore, they look for a barn and say, “Go live there,” and just drop us off. That is so mean. We had a home and a family and now we have no one.

Well, Julie was nice to me because I was so friendly, and she fed me for a while. Then she heard about Gail and called her to see if she could take me. Of course Gail said yes.

She noticed right away I had a bloody nose and trouble breathing so she tried to get me into a vet that night. No one would see me. They all said they were “booked” solid.

Gail got me the next morning to a vet and here I am on the exam table waiting for the doctor. He said I had an Upper respiratory infection and running eyes. The bloody nose was from trying to escape the carrier, nothing serious.

He looked into my mouth and I only had a few teeth. He said I was about eight years old. Gail took me home and got me started on my meds. After a week, I went back to get neutered and my shots.

Unfortunately, I had four bad teeth, but it cost too much to pull them. I also tested positive for FIV, Feline Aids. Cats live a long time with this and can live with negative cats just fine. It is only spread through blood or secretions.

I knead in my cozy bed and love to be petted and get attention. My name is Tommy, and if you love older cats to keep you company, then I am for you.

Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for me, the old guy. I would love a home for the rest of my senior days.

Gail has donation boxes at the Redemption Center, The Elks Emporium in Owego, and at the Owego Agway store. She has a 4th of July raffle there as well.