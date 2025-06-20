Twenty-one student-athletes celebrated on College Signing Day

Owego Free Academy celebrated 21 student-athletes on June 5 who officially signed to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level. The celebration was held at OFA during its annual College Signing Day ceremony held last Thursday.

“This day marks a major milestone in the lives of these seniors,” school administrators stated, adding, “They have each demonstrated dedication, talent, and discipline, not only in their respective sports but also in the classroom.”

The school added, “Their achievements reflect the strength of our athletic programs and the support of coaches, teachers, families, and the wider community.”

The 2025 signing class includes students heading to compete in NCAA Division I, II, III, and JUCO programs across a wide range of sports, including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, field hockey, lacrosse, diving, flag football, volleyball, and wrestling.

Students include Elijah Lewis – Baseball, Herkimer CCC; Conlan Taylor – Baseball, Binghamton University; Jack Buchsbaum – Football, Alfred University; Adam Arbal – Football, Alfred University; Evan English – Football, SUNY Cortland; Madison McEvoy – Basketball, SUNY Oswego; Collin Monell – Wrestling, SUNY Oswego; Kaelyn Katchuk – Diving, Boston University; Zyir VanScoy – Soccer, Nazareth University; Alexis Cheeseman – Field Hockey/ Flag Football, Hartwick College; Ashleigh Steele – Field Hockey, Misericordia University; Logan Georgia – Volleyball, SUNY Potsdam; Ava Leonard – Softball, SUNY Delhi; Isabella Silvestri – Flag Football, Marymount University; Kaiden Jones – Lacrosse, Tompkins Cortland CC; Antoni Talarico – Lacrosse, Tompkins Cortland CC; Aaron Brainard – Lacrosse, Tompkins Cortland CC; Vasil Brich – Soccer, Herkimer CCC; Jaxson Belokur – Soccer, Elmira College; Billy Huddleston – Football, Mansfield University; and Carson Morris – Football, SUNY Morrisville.

“This is a proud day for Owego Free Academy and the entire Owego community. We are thrilled to celebrate these student-athletes and can’t wait to see all they accomplish at the next level.” — OFA