Twenty-one student-athletes celebrated on College Signing Day

Twenty-one student-athletes celebrated on College Signing DayPhoto from the June 5 signing ceremony. Provided.

Posted By: psadvert June 20, 2025

Owego Free Academy celebrated 21 student-athletes on June 5 who officially signed to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level. The celebration was held at OFA during its annual College Signing Day ceremony held last Thursday.

Twenty-one student-athletes celebrated on College Signing Day

Photo from the June 5 signing ceremony. Provided.

“This day marks a major milestone in the lives of these seniors,” school administrators stated, adding, “They have each demonstrated dedication, talent, and discipline, not only in their respective sports but also in the classroom.”

The school added, “Their achievements reflect the strength of our athletic programs and the support of coaches, teachers, families, and the wider community.”

Twenty-one student-athletes celebrated on College Signing Day

Pictured is Madison and Luke McEvoy.

The 2025 signing class includes students heading to compete in NCAA Division I, II, III, and JUCO programs across a wide range of sports, including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, field hockey, lacrosse, diving, flag football, volleyball, and wrestling.

Students include Elijah Lewis – Baseball, Herkimer CCC; Conlan Taylor – Baseball, Binghamton University; Jack Buchsbaum – Football, Alfred University; Adam Arbal – Football, Alfred University; Evan English – Football, SUNY Cortland; Madison McEvoy – Basketball, SUNY Oswego; Collin Monell – Wrestling, SUNY Oswego; Kaelyn Katchuk – Diving, Boston University; Zyir VanScoy – Soccer, Nazareth University; Alexis Cheeseman – Field Hockey/ Flag Football, Hartwick College; Ashleigh Steele – Field Hockey, Misericordia University; Logan Georgia – Volleyball, SUNY Potsdam; Ava Leonard – Softball, SUNY Delhi; Isabella Silvestri – Flag Football, Marymount University; Kaiden Jones – Lacrosse, Tompkins Cortland CC; Antoni Talarico – Lacrosse, Tompkins Cortland CC; Aaron Brainard – Lacrosse, Tompkins Cortland CC; Vasil Brich – Soccer, Herkimer CCC; Jaxson Belokur – Soccer, Elmira College; Billy Huddleston – Football, Mansfield University; and Carson Morris – Football, SUNY Morrisville.

Twenty-one student-athletes celebrated on College Signing Day

Photo from the June 5 signing ceremony. Provided.

“This is a proud day for Owego Free Academy and the entire Owego community. We are thrilled to celebrate these student-athletes and can’t wait to see all they accomplish at the next level.” — OFA

Twenty-one student-athletes celebrated on College Signing Day

Aaron Brainard. Photo provided.

Twenty-one student-athletes celebrated on College Signing Day

Isabella Silvestri. Photo provided.

Twenty-one student-athletes celebrated on College Signing Day

Billy Huddleston. Photo provided.

Twenty-one student-athletes celebrated on College Signing Day

Evan English. Photo provided.

Twenty-one student-athletes celebrated on College Signing Day

Jack Buchsbaum. Photo provided.

Twenty-one student-athletes celebrated on College Signing Day

Adam Arhbal. Photo provided.

Twenty-one student-athletes celebrated on College Signing Day

Zyir VanScoy. Photo provided.

Twenty-one student-athletes celebrated on College Signing Day

Vasil Brich. Photo provided.

Twenty-one student-athletes celebrated on College Signing Day

Elijah Lewis. Photo provided.

Twenty-one student-athletes celebrated on College Signing Day

Madison McEvoy. Photo provided.

Twenty-one student-athletes celebrated on College Signing Day

Collin Monell. Photo provided.

Twenty-one student-athletes celebrated on College Signing Day

Ashleigh Steele. Photo provided.

Twenty-one student-athletes celebrated on College Signing Day

Logan Georgia. Photo provided.

Twenty-one student-athletes celebrated on College Signing Day

Alexis Cheeseman. Photo provided.

Twenty-one student-athletes celebrated on College Signing Day

Conlan Taylor. Photo provided.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Twenty-one student-athletes celebrated on College Signing Day"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*