Local couple continues to invest in the community; John and Stephanie Whitmore to serve as this year’s Fireworks Sponsor

Posted By: psadvert June 20, 2025

By Wendy Post —

John and Stephanie Whitmore, owners of The Cellar Restaurant and the Pumpelly Estate Bed and Breakfast, both located on Front Street in historic downtown Owego, spent the last year beautifying several properties in Owego and continue to extend their generosity through their contributions to the community.

Stephanie, who worked for three years in the auction operation at Bostwick Auctions, and John, who works with large-scale solar and wind projects, decided to plant seeds in Owego, N.Y., and continue to integrate themselves and support various events, including the 43rd Annual Strawberry Festival, planned for June 20 and 21 in downtown Owego.

John and Stephanie Whitmore are pictured with Kai and Jinx at the Pumpelly Estate Bed and Breakfast on Front Street. Amongst all of their community involvement, the couple is once again sponsoring the fireworks to be presented at 9:30 p.m. during Friday’s Block Party on June 20. (File photo / Wendy Post)

“We love the community,” said Stephanie, adding, “We have received overwhelming support, so we are paying it forward.”

This is the second year that the Whitmores have sponsored the fireworks display, a highlight of Friday’s Block Party. The fireworks will ignite the sky over the river near Draper Park, concluding the evening’s festivities.

The Historic Owego Marketplace is grateful for the continued support.

John and Stephanie Whitmore completed renovations and improvements to the Cellar Restaurant, which they assumed operations of in September of last year. They invite guests at this year’s festival to stop by and visit them. (File photo)

To learn more about The Cellar Restaurant, visit https://cellarowego.com/ or call (607) 687-2016.

To learn more about the Pumpelly Estate Bed and Breakfast and its Events Center, call (607) 687-0510 or visit https://pumpellyestate.com/.

For all things festival, visit www.owego.org.

