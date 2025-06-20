Owego’s Strawberry Festival Parade is on the horizon; The Tri-Town team is this year’s Strawberry Festival Parade Grand Marshal

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Excitement is building for Owego’s 43rd annual Owego Strawberry Festival, “Strawberry Horizons,” which is set for June 20 and 21 in Owego, New York. Join the community for this celebration that includes food, activities, music, fireworks, and a grand parade organized by John Loftus, who stepped on board a couple of years ago as a volunteer. Michelle McLaren is also assisting and has stepped in this year to volunteer on the festival’s committee.

According to John Loftus, there were 82 units participating last year, and this year he is hoping for even more!

The popular 90-minute parade steps off at 9:30 a.m. on Sat., June 21, and offers something for everyone. From marching bands to beautiful horses, antique cars to tractors, dance and gymnastics groups, along with a multitude of floats, there is so much to look forward to.

A large contingent of fire trucks and emergency vehicles will conclude the parade. Festival parade watchers will have a perfect opportunity to salute and cheer for the heroic efforts of first responders and emergency workers.

A festival tradition, and that of honoring community members as a Grand Marshal to serve in the parade; Tri-Town Insurance has been named this year for that esteemed role.

Two generations of the Poulton family, including Tom Poulton and his sons, Art and Scott, will ride in style through the village streets as thousands of guests watch one of New York State’s most iconic festival parades.

The Poultons are proud to be the oldest locally owned independent insurance agency, brokerage, and financial services firm in the area – since 1925. Tom has been president since 1977, and Art and Scott joined in 1987.

The Poultons shared, “2025 is a big year for both the Owego Strawberry Festival and Tri-Town Insurance. We are both celebrating milestones. The festival is now in its 43rd year, and Tri-Town is celebrating 100 years.”

The Poultons continued, “Tri-Town Insurance has been a Strawberry Festival sponsor for many years, as well as sponsoring the 5k medals. We enjoy being a part of these community events, and if everyone contributes in some manner, we all win, and we all have a more enjoyable and stronger community.”

Tri-Town Insurance is headquartered at 192 Front St. in Owego, N.Y., and right along the Strawberry Festival parade route.

Celebrating 100 years is an incredible milestone, so what’s on the horizon for Tri-Town? Going forward, Tri-Town will continue “Lookin’ out for you,” as their iconic slogan describes, and based on their philosophy of creating long-term relationships with clients.

The fields of insurance and financial services can be quite complex, and Tri-Town representatives consistently keep up with trends and changes within the industry.

The Poulton team previously remarked, “We are proud to be a local, family-owned company, and businesses, individuals, and families come to us for assistance since Tri-Town has established itself as stable and honest.”

Tri-Town is a licensed agent representing preferred commercial and personal insurance companies and is also a broker with access to hundreds more insurance companies. In turn, that allows Tri-Town to provide the best possible insurance protection plan to address clients’ needs.

A generous supporter of the community at large, Tri-Town often gives back to nonprofits and others. In addition, at the 2025 Annual Community Awards Night held in January and hosted by the Tioga Chamber, Tri-Town was honored and awarded the Presidential Award. The company also received signed proclamations from the New York State Legislature, Congress, and its Executive Chamber.

The Tri-Town team hopes that you will take part in the Owego Strawberry Festival and shared, “The Historic Owego Marketplace promotes this wonderful event, and along with the support of the community and merchants, it brings friends and family together for great fun, food, shopping, and music,” and added, “Please remember to support all of our tremendous community merchants along with the festival vendors, and have a great time.”

Tri-Town Insurance will be looking out for you at the 43rd annual Owego Strawberry Festival.

For more information about the Owego Strawberry Festival, visit owego.org and click on the strawberry!

You can also visit the Historic Owego Marketplace on Facebook, where you will find a link pinned to the top that directs you to the 43rd Annual Strawberry Festival event page.