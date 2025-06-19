Ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome 43rd Annual Owego Strawberry Festival

On Thursday, June 19, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will welcome the 43rd Annual Strawberry Festival to downtown Owego. The ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m. on the courthouse steps.

The festival kicks off on Thursday evening with a Rock-n-Run event at Hickories Park in Owego, presented by the Historic Owego Marketplace and Tioga State Bank; Tri-Town Insurance is presenting the medals.

The Thursday event at Hickories Park runs from 5-9 p.m. and features a DJ under the bandshell, food vendors, beverage vendors, a Kids Fun Run at 5 p.m., and a 5K Run/ Walk at 6 p.m.

On Friday, June 20, the festival’s block party will kick off at 5 p.m. and feature food, vendors, live music, and a fireworks display before the conclusion of the event at 10 p.m.

On Saturday, June 21, the parade kicks things off at 9:30 a.m. and is followed by entertainment, vendors, food, buskers, a Kids’ Courtyard, and much more. The event concludes on Saturday at 5 p.m. in downtown Owego.

During Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by Tioga County’s Chamber of Commerce, the organizers will talk about the work behind the festival and what guests can expect when they arrive in Owego. Following that, setup continues for the event.

For more information on all things festival, visit www.owego.org.