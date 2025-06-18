Gail’s Tails: Bear’s Story

By Gail Ghinger —

Hello! My name is Bear. I am not ferocious, but cuddly. A woman named Samantha found me near the Pennsylvania border in Windsor. I was soaking wet from the rain and was crying for someone to find me and take me home.

Samantha heard me and did just that. She dried me off, fed me, and I went to sleep. Finally, a warm, dry place to rest. She kept me for a couple of days to see if I belonged to anyone. The neighbors said no, he’s not ours.

Samantha could not keep me, so she heard about Gail’s rescue and called her. After going to Gail’s, she took me to a vet, had me neutered, and got me my shots.

I am very social and will talk to you. I love all people and don’t mind other cats. If you think you have room in your home for me, call Gail at (607) 689-3033. Gail has a Father’s Day raffle at the Owego Agway for a liquor dispenser and a rice cooker. All funds raised go to feed us. Bottles and cans can be donated at the Redemption Center in Owego.

Happy Father’s Day to all.