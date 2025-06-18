Readers’ Column for the week of June 15, 2025

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. To allow more callers to be heard, please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer. We will not be running comments that exceed this number, give or take five words. With the primary election coming up on June 24, we will not be running any comments political in nature. They will resume in the June 29 print edition.

For the person calling about the soda can pop tabs, I believe the Newark Valley district schools are collecting those.

~

Any denomination looking for an organist/ pianist? Please call me at (607) 748-2522 or (607) 201-8743 (cell). I would love to hear from you!

~

I am calling in to say thank you to the Candor Highway Department for mowing Slate and Brink Roads, especially for getting rid of all that bamboo on the corner of Slate and Brink. I really appreciate it. You can see up through there so much better now. Thank you.

~

To all our veterans, past and present, happy veterans month, fly the red, white, and blue for our heroes. Captain America!