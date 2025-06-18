Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 2, 2025 through June 8, 2025 there were 203 calls for service, 15 traffic tickets issued, and the department responded to four motor vehicle accidents. There were two Mental Health Holds reported.

The department also reported the following arrests:

A juvenile, 15, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree (D Felony) following an investigation of a disturbance on Front Street. The juvenile was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Tioga County Family Court.

Terri L. Glosenger, 64, Owego, NY, was picked up on an arrest warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for criminal possession of Controlled Substance in the third degree, a Class A felony. Glosenger was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Brandi L. Winslow-Crawn, 45, Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for petit larceny (misdemeanor). Winslow-Crawn was turned over to Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.