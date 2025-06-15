What’s Happening for the week of June 15, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available; your event will appear.

JUNE

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m. and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Computers, printer ($.25 b/w, $.50 color), copier, scanner, and free WiFi available for patrons.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of Bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair Yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

MAY 12 to AUGUST 4

Lakeview Chapel, at 185 Day Hollow Rd. in Owego, will be hosting a 13-week GriefShare Support Group meeting each Monday through Aug. 4, 2025. They will meet from 10 a.m. to noon and also from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call Lakeview Chapel at (607) 687-3261. You can pre-register at griefshare.org.

JUNE 16

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Playtime with FRC (Family Resource Center), 10:30 a.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

JUNE 17

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Apalachin Library Board Meeting, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Candor Library Storytime, 10:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

JUNE 18

Spencer Inspire Playgroup, 9:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Berkshire Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

Contemporary Book Club, 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week’s book is “The Message” by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Ice Cream Social, 6-8 p.m. at Whittemore Hill Global Methodist Church, 1349 Whittemore Hill Rd., Owego.

JUNE 19

Owego Strawberry Festival 5K walk/ run, 4:30 p.m. registration begins, 5 p.m. Kids’ 1-Mile Fun Run. Timed run starts at 6 p.m. at Hickories Park, Owego. There will be a DJ spinning tunes by the bandshell, food vendors, and more! Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race?raceId=145557.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Community Services Board meeting, 9:30 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86767604427?pwd=vbDrAoPaFdUkDqXbZhvmCmLEpAqeGC.1; Meeting ID: 867 6760 4427; Passcode: 954734.

Ice Cream Social, 5-7 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Stop in to celebrate summer with an Ice Cream Social with free hot dogs.

Family Resource Center Tanglewood Visit, 10:30 a.m., East Waverly Park, Waverly.

Tanglewood Visit to East Waverly Park, 10:30 a.m., Ithaca Street, Waverly.

JUNE 20

Strawberry Festival Block Party, 5-10 p.m. The streets of Owego will be closed off and filled with music, vendors, fireworks, and entertainment for children, and much more! Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

Depot Friday Night: Little Big Band, doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

Outdoor Play at CCE Farm, 9:30 to 11 a.m., 343 Cass Hill Rd., Candor.

Spencer Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Inspire S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Enjoy a delicious meal and friendly conversation. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over: $5.00, under 60: $7.00. Reservations are required. To reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Strawberries and Strings with Daphne Braden, 12:30-1:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. In support of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Longest Day. Strawberry shortcake will be served. There is no charge to attend this event. All are welcome. Reservations are appreciated by calling (607) 687-4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org.

BINGO for Older Adults! Join TOI for a friendly game of Bingo from 1-2 p.m. at the center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

JUNE 21

Strawberry Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature a parade stepping off at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Owego. Streets will be closed off for this event that features over 20 bands, entertainers, magic, jugglers, Ted the Tortoise, a Kids’ Courtyard, strawberries, and much more! Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

JUNE 23

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club meeting and presentation – “Material Stories: The Archaeology of Downtown Binghamton,” a talk by Dr. Claire Horn of Binghamton University’s Public Archaeology Facility, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, Endicott. Free, open to all.

JUNE 24

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JUNE 25

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register until Tuesday, June 24, at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Pre-registration is required by calling 2-1-1, or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

JUNE 26

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get compassionate, affordable, and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome!

JUNE 27

Waverly Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Enjoy a delicious meal and great company! Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over: $5.00, under 60: $7.00. Reservations are required. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Depot Friday Night: The Stoutmen, doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

JUNE 27 and 28

Coburn Library Summer Book Sale, Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Freewill donation sale: any amount that you wish to donate is most appreciated.

JUNE 28

Kids Landscape Painting Class, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required; call (607) 625-3333.

Candor Historical Society Yard Sale Fundraiser, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. Donations will be accepted Friday, June 27 from 4 to 7p.m. Please no clothing, stuffed animals, or large electronics. For other arrangements, please contact Patti Reichert at (607) 760-7551 or by email at pmreich22@hotmail.com.

Candor Community Chorus Independence Day Concert, “I sing because I’m happy,” 7 p.m. in the Candor High School Auditorium, Academy Street. Mix of folk, gospel, Broadway tunes, and patriotic music. Admission is free; donations accepted.

JUNE 29

The Williamson Branch Concert on the Green, 6 p.m., East Smithfield, Pa. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Federated Church sanctuary. A love offering will be received to benefit the group. Check out their website, www.williamsonbranch.com. If you need further information, please contact (570) 596-3202.

JUNE 30

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Summer Trap 8-week League, Mondays beginning at 4 p.m., Berkshire Rod and Gun Club, McMahon Road, Berkshire. For information call (607) 657-2702.

JULY 1

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 2

Free Just Say Yes Nutrition Workshop, 3:15 p.m., Food Pantry at Union Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Topic: Nourishment is More than Nutrition.

JULY 4

Depot Friday Night: Greg Neff, doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

JULY 8

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga State Bank Car and Truck Show, 5:30-8 p.m., East Waverly Park in Waverly, N.Y. For more information about the event, or to register online (for a free gift), visit tiogabank.com/car-and-truck-show.

JULY 10

Free Healthy Nutrition and Cooking Classes by Cornell Cooperative Extension, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week is “All Flavors of the Garden.”

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 11

Depot Friday Night: Rick Marsi, doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

JULY 12

Big Flats Stamp and Coin Show, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion, 45 S. Olcott Rd., Big Flats. For more information, call (607) 535-7477.

JULY 13

Cars in the Park presented by Triple Cities Street Rods, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. There is a $15 Show Car Registration from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Spectators are admitted for $2 per person. For more information, call Pete at (607) 727-1314 or Doug at (570) 247-8082. Interested vendors can contact Pete at (607) 727-1314. Be sure to find the Triple Cities Street Rods on Facebook for updates.

JULY 15

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 16

Contemporary Book Club, 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week’s book is “Slow Noodles” by Chantha Nguon.

JULY 17

Free Healthy Nutrition and Cooking Classes by Cornell Cooperative Extension, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week is the Power of Plant-Based Eating.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 18

Depot Friday Night: Rick Pedro, doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

JULY 22

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 24

Free Healthy Nutrition and Cooking Classes by Cornell Cooperative Extension, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week is A World of Spices.

Emotional Health during Pregnancy and Postpartum Lecture, 6 to 7 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This 60 minute session will include 40 minutes of psychoeducation and 20 minutes of Q&A.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 25

Depot Friday Night: Pat Kane and West o’Clare, doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

JULY 29

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 31

Free Healthy Nutrition and Cooking Classes by Cornell Cooperative Extension, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week is Herbs for All Seasons.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.