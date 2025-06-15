Nanticoke Valley Historical Society to host a Toast to Schoolhouse No. 4 on June 16

The Nanticoke Valley Historical Society of Maine, NY (NVHS) is hosting a Toast to Schoolhouse No. 4 to commemorate the historic building’s move to the town 25 years ago. The celebration will take place in the schoolyard of the circa 1845 one-room schoolhouse located at 14 Nanticoke Rd. in Maine, New York, on Monday, June 16 starting at 6 p.m. The first 100 adults in attendance will receive a commemorative Schoolhouse No. 4 glass. This event is family-friendly and open to the public free of charge.

The schoolhouse will be open for tours starting at 5:30 p.m. and will remain open after the ceremonial toast. A photography exhibit of “Schoolhouses in Maine before 1940” will be on display in the Janet W. Bowers Museum across from the schoolhouse.

Prior to raising our glasses in celebration, the program will include a brief history of the building and its move to the hamlet in 1999, a flag ceremony, sing-along music led by local musician Charlene Thomson, poem recitation, and a tree planting by members of the Maine Memorial PTA.

The History of Schoolhouse No. 4

In March of 1998 the Nanticoke Valley Historical Society received a donation of a one-room schoolhouse from Diane and Larry Thornton. The building, built in 1845, was located at the intersection of Campville and Cafferty Hill Roads in Tioga County and was used as a K-12 school until 1942. With the help of grants, local businesses, and the community, the Schoolhouse Committee raised funds to move the building to its current location on Nanticoke Road in the Town of Maine.

Much work went into dismantling and reconstructing the building. The building was dedicated in September 2000. Today, the Nanticoke Valley Historical Society hosts school tours to offer children an idea of what school was like in the 1800s. Volunteers are always welcome.

Members of the 2025 Schoolhouse Committee include Nancy Berry, an original member; Phil Childs; Denise Gervais-Rock; Gordie Gottlieb; Michele Knaul, an original member; Sue Lisk; Mary Materese, an original member; Sandy Rozek; and Pat Stacconi and Joanne Weir, both original members.

For more information, contact the NVHS President, Gordie Gottlieb, at (607) 232-0702 or Joanne Weir at (607) 239-1020.

Information about the Nanticoke Valley Historical Society can be found at www.NanticokeValleyHistoricalSociety.com.