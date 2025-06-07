Letter: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Misinformation about Autism 

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spreads dangerous misinformation about autism. RFK Jr. is not a medical doctor or scientist. He has not spent years studying autism as many expert physicians and scientists have. However, for years he has used his platform to push false narratives linking vaccines to autism. These claims have been repeatedly and thoroughly debunked by scientific research.

Autism is a complex neurodevelopmental condition. When RFK Jr. spouts misinformation, his baseless theories add to stigma and confusion. It distracts from reputable research and limit progress in understanding this disorder that has a wide spectrum of symptoms. RFK Jr. puts lives at risk, especially when those theories lead to vaccine hesitancy and the resurgence of preventable diseases!

When someone with a famous last name speaks with authority, people listen. As a person living with autism, I believe we all have a responsibility to call out this misinformation and threat to public health. We must stand for science and support evidence-based medicine. When it comes to autism, we must listen to doctors, researchers, and autistic people themselves. We must debunk conspiracy theorists without medical credentials.

RFK Jr.’s proposal to establish a national disease registry specifically to track individuals with autism constitutes a blatant violation of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The Fourth Amendment protects Americans from unreasonable searches and seizures and guarantees the right to privacy in their personal lives, medical records, and bodily autonomy. A government-mandated registry that singles out a specific population based on a medical diagnosis, without consent or evidence of wrongdoing, is an intrusive act of surveillance.

It treats a medical condition as something to monitor, like a threat to society. It stigmatizes autistic individuals and infringes on their civil liberties. It sets a dangerous precedent for discriminatory government overreach into private health information that will affect everyone.

Such policy is unconstitutional and deeply unethical.

Sincerely,

Serena Mae Brown

Owego, N.Y.