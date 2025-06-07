Letter: We need a replacement for Nick Langworthy

Dear Editor,



Nick Langworthy’s behavior has made him vulnerable to defeat in the coming midterm election. I am offering myself as a better Republican candidate because I would be a better congressman. As a moderate conservative, I advocate for the Republican values of fiscal responsibility, personal liberty within the rule of law, a fair marketplace, and security in a strong national defense. Government should encourage the continuous improvement of all its citizens’ well-being. Most importantly, I believe these purposes must be accomplished within a stable framework of checks and balances of the Constitution. Mr. Langworthy seems to have abandoned these principles. He is a follower, not a leader. Here are some examples:

Fiscal responsibility: Mr. Langworthy supports a budget that will increase the national debt to the point of insolvency. He plans spending without sufficient income. The Treasury will have trouble selling the U.S. debt. The dollar will be devalued. This means a dollar buys less, i.e., inflation. It harms us all, especially Americans with fixed incomes. “Trickle-down” does not work; it never has.



Liberty within law: In a recent “town hall,” Mr. Langworthy supported the unlawful rendition of Kilmar Garcia to a Salvadoran prison. When pressed on every person’s right to due process (5th and 14th Amendments), Mr. Langworthy evaded the question. It gets worse; Mr. Langworthy recently cosponsored H.R.1526 which would limit a federal judge’s authority to issue an injunction, thus further eroding the separation of powers.

Fair marketplace: Mr. Langworthy refuses to move toward reclaiming congressional authority on taxes (Article I). A consequence has been the recent erratic import tariffs. Uncertainty causes large and small businesses great difficulty in planning. Uncertainty threatens the U.S. position in global trade.

National security: Mr. Langworthy fails to recognize the importance of confronting Russian aggression. His vote against support for Ukraine speaks loudly. He was following orders. Our allies no longer trust the US. I believe that oaths are binding. Should “I solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; and that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same,” I will do just that. I am a patriot. Fear will not make me a coward.



Republicans and all the residents of the 23rd district need a replacement for Nick Langworthy, whose work-life experience is limited to surviving in politics.

Here I am. If not me, who?



Respectfully,



James King

Owego, N.Y.