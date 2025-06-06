‘If You Keep A Star in a Cage: an immersive art experience’ by Jess Petrylak; Installation presented by TAC + Cloud Croft Studios in June

Tioga Arts Council and Cloud Croft Studios present “If You Keep A Star in a Cage,” an immersive art experience by Jess Petrylak. From June 6 – 29, visit CloudCroft Studios – Barn and Schoolhouse, 1003 Sanford Rd., Owego for this immersive art experience.

“If You Keep A Star in a Cage” is an immersive blend of visual art, live performance, poetry, and music, unraveling the complexities of fame, control, and identity in the digital age. Examining the tension between adoration and captivity, audiences will be confronted with echoes of pop culture’s most scrutinized figures – women who were worshiped, devoured, and discarded in real time.

Through an empathetic lens, this work seeks to humanize these icons, challenging viewers to see beyond the headlines. This is not about nostalgia; it’s about survival and redemption.

Please be advised: This installation is recommended for audiences 18 and older because it explores adult themes that some may find triggering. “If You Keep A Star in a Cage” grapples with topics of contemporary life that include gender, sexual exploitation, family struggles, body image and shaming, and mental health.

For a full description, go to: https://www.tiogaartscouncil.org/iykasiac.

The exhibit opens at CloudCroft Studios on June 6, from 8-10 p.m. There will also be an after-party that evening at Leonardo’s, located at 34 Lake St., Owego.