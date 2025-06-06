Early voting begins June 14 for Tioga County’s Republican Primary Election

Certain jurisdictions in Tioga County will hold primary elections on June 24, 2025 to select Republican candidates for the 2025 General Election on Nov. 4.

To vote in this election, you must be enrolled in the Republican Party and live in the 5th County Legislative District (Barton election districts 1, 2, and 3), the Town of Berkshire, or the Town of Owego.

There will be no primaries in Tioga County for the Democratic, Conservative, or Working Families parties.

There will be no primaries in the following jurisdictions in Tioga County: Barton election districts 4, 5, and 7; Town of Candor, Town of Newark Valley, Town of Nichols, Town of Richford, Town of Spencer, and Town of Tioga.

On the Republican primary ballot for County Legislator, 5 th District (vote for one): Dennis M. Mullen and Andrew Aronstam.

For Town of Berkshire Supervisor (vote for one): Richard P. Mosher and Michael S. Simmons.

For Town of Berkshire Superintendent of Highways (vote for one): George A. Hoffmier Jr., and William J. Spoonhower.

For Town of Owego Supervisor (vote for one): Gary L. Hellmers, John M. Loftus, and Joseph Dapolito.

For Town of Owego Superintendent of Highways (vote for one): Michael A. Roberts and Mark R. Clark.

What is Early Voting?

Early voting is a nine-day period during which voters can vote in person before each election administered by the Board of Elections. All registered voters can vote early.

Remember that for primary elections in New York, you must be enrolled in the political party holding a primary to be eligible to vote in that primary.

Early voting in New York State will occur prior to the June 24 primary election. The Early Voting period will be from Saturday, June 14, 2025 through Sunday, June 22, 2025. In

Tioga County, polls will be open for Early Voting on June 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 15 from 9 am. to 5 p.m., and June 16 and 17 from noon to 8 p.m.

Early voting continues on June 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Early voting in New York State will occur prior to the Nov. 4 general election, running from Oct. 25, 2025 through Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Early voting takes place at the Tioga County Early Voting Center, located by the Board of Elections in the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Route 38, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

Voting during Early Voting is the same as voting on Election Day. When you get to the Early Voting center, you will check in to vote, receive your ballot, and vote as in any other election.

There will be instructions available at the Early Voting Center to familiarize you with the ballot. There will also be a Notice to Voter and Bill of Rights. You may ask an election inspector to explain how to vote or if you need any assistance.

Early voting results will be canvassed and reported after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 for the Local Primary Election and after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 for the General Election.

Voters are encouraged to contact the Board of Elections at (607) 687-8261 or VoteTioga@tiogacountyny.gov with any questions.