Letter: Gas Prices and the Trump Administration

Dear Editor,

Many leftists over the past few months vociferously complained about the rising cost of living under Trump. They never batted an eye when inflation and gas prices were out of control under Biden. I think some of them owe the Trump administration an apology.

GasBuddy has tremendous news for Americans at the pump after four disastrous years under former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Vermont Biz reported Thursday that GasBuddy anticipates gas will be $3.08 a gallon on Memorial Day. That’s the cheapest it’s been for Memorial Day since 2021. However, when adjusting for inflation, Americans will enjoy the best prices they’ve had since 2003 if the prediction holds.

When it comes to gas prices adjusted for inflation, the US Energy Information Administration shows a clear upward trend beginning under Biden. Memorial Day 2021 saw gas at $3.64, the first of the forty-sixth president’s term. Memorial Day 2022 saw gas prices rise to a staggering $5.10 per gallon. Gas prices have been on the road to recovery, and it’s safe to say that every American hopes it will continue.

In 2022, the Hoover Institution attributed several factors to rising gas prices under Biden including inflationary spending and the oil market. Biden notoriously put as many roadblocks as possible between Americans and American energy.

The American Energy Alliance provides “100 Ways Biden and the Democrats Have Made it Harder to Produce Oil and Gas,” listing all of his executive actions to that end.

His canceling of the Keystone XL Pipeline comes to mind, along with his suspension of new oil and gas leases on public land. It’s always worth saying – the economy is not the place our public officials can afford to be dishonest. Americans drive to work. They pay at the pump. They plan for the future and work hard in hopes of retiring.

When they notice their money disappearing for the things they used to afford more readily, it becomes a problem.

Small wonder Pew Research reported the economy was the leading issue for Trump supporters in the 2024 election. They were sick of Biden pontificating from the Oval Office while they suffered and saw the American Dream disappear.

Sincerely,

Jim Outman

Owego, N.Y.