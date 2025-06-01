What’s Happening for the week of June 1, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available; your event will appear.

JUNE

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m. and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Computers, printer ($.25 b/w, $.50 color), copier, scanner, and free WiFi available for patrons.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of Bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair Yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

MAY 12 to AUGUST 4

Lakeview Chapel, at 185 Day Hollow Rd. in Owego, will be hosting a 13-week GriefShare Support Group meeting each Monday through Aug. 4, 2025. They will meet from 10 a.m. to noon and also from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call Lakeview Chapel at (607) 687-3261. You can pre-register at griefshare.org.

MAY 31

Tioga United Way’s 2nd Annual Golf Tournament, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Apalachin Golf Course, 607 S. Apalachin Rd., Apalachin. Call or text (607) 687-4028 for signup information or to sponsor or support the event.

Book-Making Workshop for Kids (K-5th graders), 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration is required by calling (607) 625-3333.

Spaghetti Supper and Bake Sale, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Berkshire Congregational Church, Route 38, Berkshire. Free will donation to benefit the Berkshire Free Library.

Newark Valley’s Summer Free Concert Series: “Vibin’ in the Valley” will host Jason Wicks, 5 to 8 p.m., Newark Valley Trout Ponds Park, 44 Spring St., Newark Valley. For questions, call (607) 642-8686.

Shady Strong ALS Awareness BBQ Competition and Music Festival, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Bement Billings Homestead, Route 38, Newark Valley. A $10 donation for adults; ages 12 and under are free.

Enchantment Under the Sea themed Adult Prom, 7 to 10 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge Ballroom, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person or $45 per couple. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $30 per person or $55 per couple. For more information or questions, call (607) 687-1039 and leave a message.

JUNE 1

Chicken BBQ, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until sold out, St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Cost is $15 for a 1/2 chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans, a roll, and dessert. Takeout only. For tickets, call (607) 687-1068.

OA Schools 2025 Art Show: Rivers of Imagination, 6:30-8 p.m., Middle School Gymnasium, Sheldon Guile Boulevard, Owego.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. Any questions, call (570) 888-7117.

JUNE 2

Mahjong, Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JUNE 3

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections) 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs, Tuesdays 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Mental Health Subcommittee, Alcohol & Substance Abuse. and Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities meeting. 9:30 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84571326786?pwd=YL3qpdtrEnDBb5D2otvmyDWBkok1Nx.1; Meeting ID: 845 7132 6786; Passcode: 228611.

JUNE 4

Open Paint Night, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Canvas and paints provided, or feel free to bring your own. Donations to cover the costs are appreciated.

JUNE 5

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 1st monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JUNE 6

If You Keep A Star in a Cage Art Exhibition Opening and After Party, 8 to 10 p.m., Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego. After Party to follow at Leonardo’s, 34 Lake St., Owego.

Depot Friday Night: The Tarps, doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

Stories, Songs, and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about berry picking. They will play outside with sidewalk chalk and bubbles following each session. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

JUNE 7

Annual CCE Tioga Master Gardeners’ Plant Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, County Office Building grounds, 56 Main St., Owego.

White Elephant Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tioga County Historical Society Museum, 110 Front St., Owego. Donations can be dropped off at the museum no later than June 3. For more information, call (607) 687-2460 or email museum@tiogahistory.org. No clothes, computers, car parts, or encyclopedias, and no large vehicle drop-offs.

Pokemon Club, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JUNE 8

Sunday Brunch, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until sold out. Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Brunch will include pancakes, bacon, ham, breakfast egg casserole, and fruit. The suggested donation is $10, $8 for senior citizens and students. Reservations are appreciated but not required. Call (607) 308-1503 for more information.

Concert on the Green with The Mark Dubbeld Family, 6 p.m., downtown East Smithfield, Pa. Bring a lawn chair; in case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Federated Church sanctuary. A love offering will be received to benefit the group.

JUNE 9

Mahjong, Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Menu Includes sloppy joe sandwich, pasta salad, and dessert. Suggested donation is $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for adults.

JUNE 10

The Sixth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2025 will be held at 12 p.m., in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JUNE 11

Generative Poetry Workshop, 6 to 7:30 p.m., CloudCroft Studios – Schoolhouse, 1003 Sanford Rd., Owego. Free event, registration required. For information, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org or call (607) 687-0785.

Athens Senior Citizens’ Father’s Day Luncheon, noon, Chinese Fortune Buffet, Elmira Street, Sayre, Pa. Guests are welcome.

JUNE 12

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Evening Book Club – Nineteen Steps by Millie Bobby Brown, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JUNE 13

Depot Friday Night: Donna and the Country Mystics, doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Senior Second Friday Program – Classic Movie “The Uninvited” + Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required; call (607) 625-3333.

JUNE 14

Richford Historical Society Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 13261 State Rte. 38, Richford. Come check out the collections at the Old Graded Schoolhouse. The Annual Rawley Park Car Show will be happening just down the road as well.

JUNE 16

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JUNE 17

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Apalachin Library Board Meeting, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JUNE 18

Contemporary Book Club, 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week’s book is “The Message” by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

JUNE 19

Owego Strawberry Festival 5K walk/ run, 5 p.m. Timed run starts at 6 p.m. at Hickories Park, Owego. There will be a DJ spinning tunes by the bandshell, food vendors, and more! Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race?raceId=145557.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Community Services Board meeting, 9:30 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86767604427?pwd=vbDrAoPaFdUkDqXbZhvmCmLEpAqeGC.1; Meeting ID: 867 6760 4427; Passcode: 954734.

Ice Cream Social, 5-7 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Stop in to celebrate summer with an Ice Cream Social with free hot dogs.

JUNE 20

Depot Friday Night: Little Big Band, doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

Strawberry Festival Block Party, 5-10 p.m. The streets of Owego will be closed off and filled with music, vendors, fireworks, and entertainment for children, and much more! Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

June 21

Strawberry Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature a parade stepping off at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Owego. Streets will be closed off for this event that features over 20 bands, entertainers, magic, jugglers, Ted the Tortoise, a Kids’ Courtyard, strawberries, and much more! Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

JUNE 23

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JUNE 24

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JUNE 26

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JUNE 27

Depot Friday Night: The Stoutmen, doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

JUNE 28

Kids Landscape Painting Class, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required; call (607) 625-3333.

JUNE 30

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 1

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 2

Free Just Say Yes Nutrition Workshop, 3:15 p.m., Food Pantry at Union Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Topic: Nourishment is More than Nutrition.

JULY 8

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 10

Free Healthy Nutrition and Cooking Classes by Cornell Cooperative Extension, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week is “All Flavors of the Garden.”

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 15

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 16

Contemporary Book Club, 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week’s book is “Slow Noodles” by Chantha Nguon.

JULY 17

Free Healthy Nutrition and Cooking Classes by Cornell Cooperative Extension, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week is the Power of Plant-Based Eating.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 22

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 24

Free Healthy Nutrition and Cooking Classes by Cornell Cooperative Extension, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week is A World of Spices.

Emotional Health during Pregnancy and Postpartum Lecture, 6 to 7 p.m., Countryside

Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This 60 minute session will include 40 minutes of psychoeducation and 20 minutes of Q&A.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 29

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 31

Free Healthy Nutrition and Cooking Classes by Cornell Cooperative Extension, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance. This week is Herbs for All Seasons.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.