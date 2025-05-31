Carnival to raise dollars for charity

On June 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a Kids’ Carnival will take place at the Apalachin UMC, located at 303 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin.

According to Pastor Leon Jicha, the carnival is a charity event that raises dollars to support local food pantries and local organizations that provide assistance.

“Last year, our carnival raised $4,500 and we hope to do even more this year,” said Pastor Jicha.

To learn more, call (607) 239-2537 or visit the Apalachin United Methodist Church on Facebook.