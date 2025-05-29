Energy of pure thoughts; Be busy with elevated thoughts as to keep the mind free from waste

By Sister Chirya —

No matter how many things are going right in our lives, we tend to talk about problems in our health, finances, relationships, and work instead of the good and positive things in our lives. Check if your conversations focus on the positives in your life or the negatives.

Do you mostly discuss issues and expect people to take pity? Even if people have the best intentions for you, their vibrations of anxiety, fear, sadness, or stress radiate to you. This energy reduces your inner strength required to resolve the problem.

Talking about worries and problems is a total waste of time, mental and emotional energy, and takes us away from solutions instead of toward them. It doesn’t change anything. All it does is steal your joy and keeps you very busy doing nothing.

Do you believe that you will feel lighter after sharing your problems with others? Repeatedly talking about problems can never solve them. Even when our discussions are finished, we still go into the whys, whats, whens, and hows of the issues causing us inner dissatisfaction and leakage of soul power.

People’s behavior is an external force and not in our control. The thoughts we create in response are an internal energy that is completely our choice.

It is always our choice:

To talk about positive issues … or discuss problems.

To be quiet … or defend yourself.

To listen … or to walk away.

To complain … or offer a solution.

To be kind … or hurt through words.

It is always your choice.

You have so many things going perfectly in your life. Choose to talk about them using positive language about yourself and your ability to resolve the issue and achieve your goals. Talk with an attitude of gratitude, goodness, and positivity in life, which energizes yourself and others to come out of the toughest situations in life.

Even when there is an external situation of conflict, chaos, and confusion, have no internal chaos, only power in your thoughts. So you make decisions easily and quickly, find that a lot of your time and energy are saved, and enjoy all the situations that come.

When the intellect is accomplished with powerful thoughts, waste thoughts cannot enter. Only when the intellect remains empty is there no place for waste thoughts to enter. To be busy with elevated thoughts is to keep the mind free from waste. All it needs is to turn on the switch of one powerful thought; then wastage finishes.

When I practice keeping a single elevated thought in my intellect, I am able to be free from the bondage of wastage. Choose and practice throughout the day:

“I am confident and capable in everything I do.”

“God is doing, and I am enjoying.”

“I am worthy of love and respect.”

“I embrace change and welcome new opportunities.”

“I am in control of my thoughts and emotions.”

“Every day, I am becoming a better version of myself.”

This is just like a switch that brings light and finishes darkness.

(Sister Chirya can be reached via email at bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya has been a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She is published in several national and international publications, including the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)