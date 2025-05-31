CCE Master Gardeners’ plant sale taking place on June 7 in Owego

The Annual CCE Tioga Master Gardeners’ plant sale will be happening on June 7, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the County Office Building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego.

Master Gardeners have been hard at work digging, dividing, seeding, and propagating for this annual event. There will be a wide variety of locally grown and adapted plant materials available for purchase at reasonable prices.

Master Gardeners will be on-site to answer your gardening questions, offering plant, landscape, and gardening advice.

Master Gardener volunteers are dedicated to their communities, collectively volunteering hundreds of hours toward building a better community for all.