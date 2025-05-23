‘Team Timmy’ Motorcycle Ride for Life set for June 7; Event builds camaraderie, raises awareness

By Wendy Post —

As we approach Memorial Day, observed on May 26 this year, we make plans to set aside time to honor our fallen veterans. Memorial Day is set aside to honor the courage and sacrifice that these men and women made in service to their country.

There are many ways to honor veterans and recognize Memorial Day. On June 7, the 2025 “Team Timmy” Motorcycle Ride for Life will take place, raising awareness of traumatic brain injuries, post-traumatic stress disorder, and their relation to veteran suicide.

This year’s event will begin at the Candor Town Hall, located at 101 Owego Rd. in Candor, with registration and sign-in beginning at 9:30 a.m. There will be a ride dedication ceremony at Captain “Timmy” Neild’s gravesite at 11 a.m., followed by a group photo at Maple Grove Cemetery Veterans Memorial at 11:15 a.m.

Following an 11:20 a.m. pre-ride safety meeting: kickstands will go up for the 125-mile police-escorted ride, with stops in Whitney Point, Hickories Park, and then its conclusion at Turkey Trot Acres in Candor.

At Turkey Trot Acres, participants will enjoy an all-you can-eat buffet, an open mic for those who wish to sing or play, door prizes, raffles, and a cash bar, all starting at approximately 2 p.m. The cost is $40 per person, with $10 going directly to the “Team Timmy” Scholarship Fund. This is a pre-paid event; payment is to be in by May 31, 2025. Make checks or money orders payable to “Turkey Trot Acres,” 188 Tubbs Hill Rd., Candor, N.Y. 13743. This is a rain or shine event.

For those just wishing to participate in the ride, it is a $10 donation at the time of registration. For those taking part in the buffet, the $10 ride registration fee is included in the $40, which must then be paid by May 31.

Captain Timothy M. Neild, a veteran of 18 and a half years of military service, Afghanistan war service, Bronze Star recipient, loving husband, father, brother, and son, completed suicide after suffering a traumatic brain injury. Following his death in 2017, a scholarship for both college and trade schools through the Candor and Spencer Van Etten school districts was created.

“Timmy’s” father, Rick Neild, weighed in on the importance of honoring the fallen on Memorial Day and always recognizing our veterans for their service and sacrifice, and to support them.

“As we approach the Memorial Day weekend, many thoughts come to mind,” said Rick. He continued, “Many of us have lost a loved one, a friend, or just someone we know as a casualty of war. Tim’s case, though tragic, is just one of many.”

Rick Neild is asking the community to take the time to stop and thank any and all veterans you come in contact with; they are members of the one percent who have defended this country and our freedom.

Rick continued to explain that the ride and the scholarship fund that have been established in Captain Tim Neild’s honor are not only to assist students with funding but also serve the purpose of bringing people together to enjoy a day, a ride, a benefit, and spend time sharing stories to ease the pain of loss.

“It also brings into focus the fact that returning soldiers do not have a switch to flip to help them adjust upon their return to civilian life,” said Rick, adding, “What they’ve seen and experienced is there and does not just go away. TBIs and PTSD are very real, and we are making progress.”

Rick Neild sees this event as a way to support our veterans, members of the military, family members, and friends by riding together, breaking bread, and just spending time together.

“It really doesn’t matter which branch of the service you served in, we all defend the same flag and have shed the same blood and tears,” said Rick. “We all had a job to do, and it has been best said, ‘All gave some and some gave all.’”

Rick reminds you to observe the many patches sewn onto the vests worn by riders, whether they are the Legion Riders, CVMA, Punishers, or one of many others.

“We’ve found it to be a very welcome therapy,” said Rick, adding, “When we ride together, we become a universal brotherhood, honoring not only those who have served but, more importantly, those who gave the supreme sacrifice.”

Twenty-two (22) soldiers complete suicide each day. Rick Neild’s mission through “Team Timmy” is to greatly reduce that number; that’s what this ride is all about. To learn more about “Team Timmy” and the scholarship fund, you can find the page on Facebook.