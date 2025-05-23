TCHS to host White Elephant Yard Sale; seeking donations for the June 7 event

On Saturday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Tioga County Historical Society will be holding a White Elephant Yard Sale at the museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego. They are currently asking for items to be donated that can be sold during the sale to help raise funds for the museum.

Donations will be accepted at the museum through Wednesday, June 4.

Items will not be individually priced, but they will have a donation jar available for people to give what they think is appropriate, remembering that this is a fundraiser for the Tioga County Historical Society.

This is a fun event, and the museum will be open during its regular hours at that time.

They will not accept clothes, computer parts, car parts, or encyclopedias as donations. No large vehicle drop offs.

For more information, call (607) 687-2460 or email museum@tiogahistory.org.