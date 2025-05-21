Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

I hope everyone had a nice Mother’s Day. My name is Odyssey, and I come from Berkshire. I was born during the summer of 2023 and my mom was moving us all to a safe place, and she forgot to come back and get me.

This nice lady, who is 96, saw me in the field and picked me up. She took me inside and bottle-fed me for a few months. She has a little dog, whom I got used to, so I think I like them.

Well, she got very sick and couldn’t get out of bed to feed me, so she called Gail back in the summer of 2023 to come get me. Gail got me fixed in December of 2023.

I went back to the woman’s house for six months and helped her eat her breakfast, a plain donut and some coffee with lots of cream. I helped myself while she was getting a napkin.

Well, things were going well until I scratched her leg when I was playing with my toy, and she got cellulitis in her leg. It was an accident, I swear. Gail had to come and get me again while her leg healed.

Gail thought it best I stay with her since I like to run and play a lot. I know I am almost two now, but I still have a lot of playful energy. If you want me, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033.

Cats will appear in The Owego Pennysaver weekly until they are adopted. Gail is tending to her sick father, who is in the hospital right now, and has paused the rescue side of the cat business. I hope you understand.

Donations can still be made at Up the Creek and the Redemption Center.