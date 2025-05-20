Tioga County Property Transactions

On May 6, 2025, property located at 97 Spring St., Village of Waverly, from Thomas Bednarek to Michelle Mackes for $179,000.

On May 7, 2025, property located at 1387 Frank Mead Rd., Town of Owego, from Michelle Tuetken to Christopher and Kelly Hudock for $380,000.

On May 8, 2025, property located at 1914 Bornt Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Maristella Okeberry to James Lisk for $240,00.

On May 9, 2024, property located at 2955 Howard Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Karen Edgar to Joseph and Kristine Tomazine for $192,000.

On May 13, 2025, property located at 33 Dover Dr., Town of Owego, from Karrin Stephens to Astrid Rodriguez for $282,000.

On May 13, 2025, property located at 389 Lillie Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Matthew Laubach to Emily Witman for $139,000.