Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 480 to host 27th annual catfish derby

By Wendy Post —

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 480 is gearing up for its 27th annual Joseph Kinney Memorial all-night catfish derby, June 7 and 8, along the shores of the Susquehanna River in Tioga County, New York (only). Registration for the event begins at 7 a.m. on June 7 at the Owego Town offices on Route 434.

“The money that we raise from the catfish derby, we turn around and put back into the community,” VVA Chapter 480 President Lee Spinner said of the event, listing several organizations the chapter has donated funds to in the past.

Such organizations include the Boys and Girls Club, Owego Little League, the Special Olympics, and the New York State Veterans Home in Oxford, N.Y. The VVA chapter was recently able to purchase Christmas gifts for Vietnam-era veterans residing at the home.

“Our event is very well attended each year and promotes sportsmanship, fishing, camping, and fun for children and adults throughout the region and beyond,” Spinner said of the event.

The Kids’ Cast-Off, a free of charge fun event for youth, is held on Sunday. Each and every Cast-Off contestant will receive a prize. Spinner added that the organizers would be setting out targets for the kids to aim for.

To register, mail a registration form and check payable to the Chapter to VVA Chapter 480, P.O. Box 491, Owego, N.Y. 13827. The fee is $25 for adults and children 13 and older; children 12 and under are registered as youths for a monetary donation or canned food item.

For more information, contact VVA Chapter 480 President Lee Spinner by calling (607) 215-1901.