What’s Happening for the week of May 18, 2025

MAY

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, running through May 11, 8-11:30 a.m. at 263 Front St., Owego. The regular menu is also available. Children aged five and under eat for free.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m., and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Computers, printer ($.25 b/w, $.50 color), copier, scanner, and free WiFi available for patrons.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of Bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

MAY 12 to AUGUST 4

Lakeview Chapel, at 185 Day Hollow Rd. in Owego, will be hosting a 13-week GriefShare Support Group meeting each Monday through Aug. 4, 2025. They will meet from 10 a.m. to noon and also from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call Lakeview Chapel at (607) 687-3261. You can pre-register at griefshare.org.

MAY 16 and 17

The Richford Historical Society Annual Spring Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Richford Graded Schoolhouse, 13261 Rt. 38, Richford. There will be a wide variety of items and collectibles, including NASCAR.

MAY 17

Gibson Corners Cemetery Assoc. Annual Cemetery Meeting, 9 a.m., Southside Fire Station.

Family Mindfulness and Yoga by the Binghamton Regional Center for Autism, 11 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration is required by calling (607) 625-3333.

Free Build, 10 a.m. to noon, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited to come build with LEGOS, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs.

Experience the Amazing World of Toys, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Route 17C, 2 miles west of Owego. Adults 18 and older: $10, families: $20. All proceeds benefit student scholarships in Tioga – Broome Counties.

Valley Harmony Community Concert, 7 p.m., Newark Valley United Church of Christ / Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

MAY 17 and 18

The Valley Chorus presents “A Celebration of American Song” in Towanda on May 17, at 7 p.m. at the Keystone Theater, and on May 18, at 3 p.m. at the Waverly High School auditorium. Admission is $10 presale and $15 at the door. Twelve and under are free when accompanied by an adult. Visit www.valleychorus.org for tickets. You can also find tickets at the Jolly Farmer in Waverly, Yale’s Music Shop in Athens, and at the Keystone Theater.

MAY 18

Campville Fire Annual Springtime Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11:30 a.m., Station 1, 6153 Rt. 17C, Endicott. Free will offering.

Finger Lakes Finns will host Eero Kilpi, Finlandia Foundation National Lecturer of the Year, 2 p.m., Newfield Fire Hall, Newfield.

East Berkshire United Methodist Church, located on E. Berkshire Road in Berkshire, N.Y., is hosting a service and blessing for all surrounding EMS active and retired men and women and their trucks. The service is at 9 a.m. with coffee and snacks to follow. For more information, call (607) 657-4464.

MAY 19

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club Meeting and Presentation, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, Endicott. Michelle Knuepfer will speak about waterfowl and wading birds. Free and open to all.

Mahjong: Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. Any questions, please call (570) 888-7117.

MAY 19 and 20

AARP Driver Safety Course, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This is a six-hour course spread across two consecutive days. You must attend both days to receive the discount. The cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members. Participants must have a valid driver’s license and sign up prior to the event. No walk-ins will be accepted. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

MAY 20

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County Board of Directors Meeting, 5:30 p.m. at CCE Tioga, Hilltop Community Farm, 343 Cass Hill Rd., Candor. RSVP to Tioga@Cornell.edu or 607-659-5694.

Tioga High School Spanish Club presents Plant Bingo, 6 to 8 p.m., Nichols Fire Department, West River Road, Nichols. A $25 donation gets you one board and 15 games of bingo. See a Spanish Club student for tickets and for more information.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Apalachin Library Board Meeting, 6:15 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Free Concert presented by Tioga Central Music Department, 1 p.m., United Methodist Church, Main Street, Tioga Center. Hosted by the Tioga Central Senior Citizens Club.

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 Installation Dinner, social time at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., 90 Spencer Rd., Candor.

MAY 21

Contemporary Book Club, 1 p.m., First Union Presbyterian Church in the Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Liberty Street entrance, Endicott.

Tioga County Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Tioga County Health and Human Services Building, Room #2139, 1062 State Route 38. Owego.

MAY 22

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Community Action Month Celebration Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Menu includes roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, carrots, and dessert. Suggested contributions for ages 60 and over are $5, under 60 is $7. Reservations are required. To reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get compassionate, affordable, and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

Chair Yoga for Anyone, Thursdays, 1 p.m., First Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

MAY 23

Waverly Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. The menu includes cheeseburgers, sides, beverages, and dessert. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5, under 60 is $7. Reservations are required. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

MAY 26

Drive-Thru Chicken BBQ, noon until gone, Halsey Valley Fire Department, 506 Hamilton Valley Rd., Spencer. The cost is $14.

Mahjong: Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 27

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 28

Apalachin Lions Walk-up Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register by Tuesday, May 27 by calling 2-1-1, or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Pre-registration is required. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

MAY 29

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre: Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 31

Tioga United Way’s 2nd Annual Golf Tournament, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Apalachin Golf Course, 607 S. Apalachin Rd., Apalachin. Call or text (607) 687-4028 for signup information or to sponsor or support the event.

Book-Making Workshop for Kids (K-5th graders), 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration is required by calling (607) 625-3333.

Spaghetti Supper and Bake Sale, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Berkshire Congregational Church, Route 38, Berkshire. Free will donation to benefit the Berkshire Free Library.

Newark Valley’s Summer Free Concert Series: “Vibin’ in the Valley” will host Jason Wicks, 5 to 8 p.m., Newark Valley Trout Ponds Park, 44 Spring St., Newark Valley. For questions, call (607) 642-8686.

Shady Strong ALS Awareness BBQ Competition and Music Festival, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Bement Billings Homestead, Route 38, Newark Valley. A $10 donation for adults, ages 12 and under are free.

JUNE 6

If You Keep A Star in a Cage Art Exhibition Opening and After Party, 8 to 10 p.m., Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego. After Party to follow at Leonardo’s, 34 Lake St., Owego.

Depot Friday Night: The Tarps, doors open at 6:30 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

JUNE 11

Generative Poetry Workshop, 6 to 7:30 p.m., CloudCroft Studios – Schoolhouse, 1003 Sanford Rd., Owego. Free event, registration required. For information, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org or call (607) 687-0785.

JUNE 13

Depot Friday Night: Donna and the Country Mystics, doors open at 6:30 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

JUNE 16

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 20

Depot Friday Night: Little Big Band, doors open at 6:30 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

JUNE 27

Depot Friday Night: The Stoutmen, doors open at 6:30 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.