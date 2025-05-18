A Pastor’s Thoughts: Different Ways to Pray

Pastor Bruce Gillette, First Presbyterian Union Church —

For the last 20-plus years, teachers and educators have been talking about something that many of us have understood, deep down, without necessarily putting it into words. The term “multiple intelligences” celebrates that different people are good at different things and learn in different ways. Are you someone who can look at something that is broken and fix it fairly easily? Do you have a great singing voice? Do you have great “people skills”? Can you start a conversation with anyone?

In faith communities, people are now matching these different types of intelligences with different ways of praying. It makes sense that different personalities might be nurtured in their faith with different spiritualities.

Do you have nature intelligence? Are you good at identifying plants or birds? Do you pick up a rock or two to bring home when you go on a hike? God made a beautiful world for us, and we are blessed to live in an especially beautiful part of God’s world. Try praying as you walk at Hickories Park or on the River Walk. Or connect to God as you do gardening at church or as you grow fresh produce for Tioga County Rural Ministry.

Are you the kind of person who enjoys reading books and writing? Do you enjoy the challenge of learning another language? Someone with verbal- language intelligence often enjoys playing with sounds, meanings and the rhythm of words. How does this affect the way you pray? You might enjoy praying the scriptures, meditating on one of the Psalms, keeping a spiritual journal, writing poetry, or reading books on prayer and spirituality.

Mathematical-logical intelligence. Do you like to think about abstract things? Do you like to explore the relationship between science and religion? Some of the greatest scientists have been people of faith. Do you like to solve puzzles and brain teasers? Do you think about patterns of things? You might enjoy doing careful Bible studies that look at the origins of biblical words and patterns in the Psalms. You might enjoy walking a labyrinth (a purposeful, guided path that encourages you to think about God).

Musical Intelligence – Do you love to sing or play a musical instrument, or do you simply find great joy in listening to music? There are all kinds of music that can encourage you in your praying. Hymns, contemporary Christian music, Gregorian chants, and Taize music can all help you to pray. Or make up your own song. Pick a tune you know, and make up some simple, prayerful words to it. Sing to yourself. Sing to God.

Visual-Spatial Intelligence: Are you somebody who likes to arrange flowers? Can you easily see how a puzzle fits together? Are you good at drawing? You might want to Google a biblical story and then find online art that relates to that story. Maybe you could knot or crochet a prayer blanket to give to someone who is ill; try praying for needs in a family or in the community while you knit. Or make handcrafted prayer cards for nursing home residents or neighbors.

Body Intelligence – Are you someone who loves to move, and perhaps to dance? You might try to learn a prayer or a song of faith with hand motions or signs. You might be someone who enjoys liturgical dance or doing a walking prayer.

Intrapersonal Intelligence – Are you someone who is very aware of your own feelings,thought processes, and values? You might enjoy praying through journaling. You might be someone who enjoys quiet time. You might try spending a few moments reflecting on your day as the day ends. How did you love God and neighbors today? How could you do better?

Interpersonal Intelligence – Are you a people person? Are you a good listener? Do you make others feel comfortable and at ease when they are with you? You might be someone who enjoys doing Bible study with a group of people.

May God bless you as you find new ways of talking and listening to God.

(Bruce and his wife, Carolyn, have been serving as pastors of First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego since December 2018.)