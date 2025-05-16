Valley Harmony Celebrates Anniversary Concert

Milestone anniversaries are worth celebrating. And that’s just what Valley Harmony plans to do. On Saturday, May 17 at 7 p.m., Valley Harmony will celebrate its 15th “Community Concert” with a concert they are calling “Favorites,” because it will consist of favorite songs chosen by each member of the quartet. The concert will be held at the Newark Valley United Church of Christ/ Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley, New York.

Founded in 2007 (two concerts missed due to the pandemic), Valley Harmony loves to perform all sorts of a cappella music, not just barbershop. The plan was for each member to choose three formerly performed favorites, plus one from a group of new songs rehearsed since January.

To satisfy the hardcore barbershop lovers in the audience, they will sing “Coney Island Baby.” For the Broadway lovers, there’s “Maria” from West Side Story. Those into classical music are offered “Ubi Caritas.” Gospel and Elvis fans get “Low Down the Chariot,” and Billy Joel groupies receive a bonus: “And So It Goes” and “Lullaby.”

But there’s something else that’s special about this concert. Guest soloist, soprano Heather Jones, will join Valley Harmony in singing the Pentatonix version of Lorde’s “Royals.” Jones and her expressive, lyrical voice hail from Binghamton and will also sing “Think of Me” from Phantom of the Opera and “Over the Rainbow.”

Among the favorites in this concert are the instrumentalists who join Valley Harmony on a regular basis. Laurie Holdridge from Johnson City and Anne Austin from Endwell play a variety of woodwind instruments and will perform several of their own favorites, including “The Prayer” and “Edelweiss.” Pianist Rhonda Moulton of Berkshire will accompany them and perform her own favorite: “Bridge over Troubled Waters.”

So come join Valley Harmony and their guests as they enchant you with lots of delightful favorites. Newark Valley Community Connection will offer a pasta dinner before the concert. Suggested prices for dinner are $10 adults and $6 children. A freewill offering will be accepted for the concert.