On April 25, Arbor Day in Owego, the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation, with the generous support of Kenny and his wonderful staff at W & W Nursery and Landscaping, planted a new crabapple tree on Lake Street with the able assistance of local family members Scott, Stacey, Jason, and Jacob, and community friends of trees: Tom, Ron, Michelle, Matt, and foundation vice president Bob Bassett.

This is the third year the CHBYF has planted new trees on Arbor Day to help improve the greenscape in the Village of Owego. Become a Friend of Owego Trees.

CHBYF Board members include Christian Freyli, Ryan Marchewka, Zachary Krassin, and Colleen Dewey-Wright.

In the spirit of J. Sterling Morton, founder of Arbor Day in 1872 in Nebraska, “What I will, I can.”