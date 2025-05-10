Become A Friend Of Owego Trees

Become A Friend Of Owego TreesPictured with CHBYF Vice President Bob Bassett are CHBYF board members Christian Freyli, Ryan Marchewka, Zachary Krassin, and Colleen Dewey-Wright. Provided photo.

On April 25, Arbor Day in Owego, the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation, with the generous support of Kenny and his wonderful staff at W & W Nursery and Landscaping, planted a new crabapple tree on Lake Street with the able assistance of local family members Scott, Stacey, Jason, and Jacob, and community friends of trees: Tom, Ron, Michelle, Matt, and foundation vice president Bob Bassett. 

Scott, Stacey, Jason, and Jacob helped plant the tree. Provided photo.

This is the third year the CHBYF has planted new trees on Arbor Day to help improve the greenscape in the Village of Owego. Become a Friend of Owego Trees.

Admiring the new tree in downtown Owego. Provided photo.

CHBYF Board members include Christian Freyli, Ryan Marchewka, Zachary Krassin, and Colleen Dewey-Wright.

W & W Nursery and Landscaping supported the tree project. Provided photo.

In the spirit of J. Sterling Morton, founder of Arbor Day in 1872 in Nebraska, “What I will, I can.”

