Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center will celebrate their 61st birthday with an open house event

Join Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center as they celebrate their 61st birthday with an Open House Birthday Party on Friday, May 16, at their 748 State Route 38 facility. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The fun includes the center’s inflatables, trampoline, foam block pit, and dance demos.

Bring a gift in celebration of the center’s birthday! Needed are paper towels, tissues, hair ties, Clorox wipes, and toilet paper. Participants do not need to already be members of the program.

Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center is a not-for-profit organization located at 748 State Route 38 in Owego. The Center also offers recreational and competitive gymnastics programs, dance, Taekwondo, birthday parties, and more.

For more information on the center’s birthday party or any of the other programs offered at the center, call the office at (607) 687-2458 or visit www.OwegoGymnastics.com.