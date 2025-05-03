New York Army National Guard Promotions

Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibilities and leadership.

Joshua Brunnabend from Vestal, N.Y. and assigned to Company C, NY Recruiting and Retention Battalion, received a promotion on December 15, 2024 to the rank of Private 1st Class.

Eric Clarida from Candor, N.Y., assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 204th Engineer Battalion, received a promotion on December 14, 2024 to the rank of Specialist.

Army National Guard promotions are based on a Soldier’s overall performance, demonstrated leadership abilities, professionalism, and future development potential.

These promotions recognize the best-qualified Soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.

Army National Guard Citizen Soldiers who serve our state and nation are eligible for monthly pay, educational benefits (from the state and federal government), travel across the globe, technical and leadership training, health and dental insurance, and contributions toward retirement programs similar to a 401(k).

