Tioga County Property Transactions

On April 15, 2025, property located at 112 Providence St., Village of Waverly, from Matthew Liberty to National Realty Company LLC for $185,000.

On April 15, 2025, property located at 44 Valley View Dr., Town of Owego, from Kyle Johnson to Brandon Swanson for $265,000.

On April 15, 2025, property located at 372 West River Rd., Village of Nichols, from the Estate of Randall Bostwick to Thaddeus Sisson for $10,000.

On April 16, 2025, property located at 89 Spring St., Village of Waverly, from Tracie Shambo to James Ott for $228,723.41

On April 16, 2025, property located at 60 Paige St., Village of Owego, from Batlow Properties LLC to Fleicher Properties LLC for $107,500.

On April 17, 2025, property located at 17 Alpine Dr., Town of Owego, from Thomas and Janet Ciprich to Lisa Colwell for $290,000.

On April 17, 2025, property located at 355 W. River Rd., Village of Nichols, from Timothy and Jessie Salisbury to Ian Moon for $167,000.

On April 17, 2025, property located at Drybrook Road, Tioga, from Daniel Winstedt to Nicki Macwhinnie for $26,500.

On April 18, 2025, property located at 23 Aman Dr., Town of Spencer, from Beverly Ryant to Frandsen Real Estate LLC for $124,000.

On April 21, 2025, property located at Lynn Drive, Town of Owego, from Sheran Beardslee, Pat Bradley-Jackson, and Lynn Chandler to Kaylyn and Robert Nugent for $3,300.

On April 21, 2025, property located at 688 Barbertown Rd., Newark Valley, from Energy Exploration Opportunities LLC to Christopher Merendino for $249,000.