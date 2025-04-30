Greenway unveils educational sign on Earth Day

Wildwood Nature Reserve. Along the trail, described as Birch Alley, currently growing are the five species of birch trees native to our region.

The sign describes features of the tree leaves that differentiate the birches from one another, along with an illustration of the leaves.

After viewing the sign at the beginning of the trail, visitors continue on, where each tree has a small sign confirming its identity. With the help of a QR code, visitors can call up a version of the sign on their phone to carry along with them as they try to identify the five birch trees.

The sign was funded by the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers (CFTT) Floyd “Vic” Hooker Youth Fund Grant.

The Wildwood preserve is located on Shepard Road, Town of Barton, and is open every day from dawn until dusk.