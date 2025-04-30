Gail’s Tails; A tribute to Arthur and homeless cats everywhere

By Gail Ghinger —

Arthur was a homeless cat struggling to find a meal and a safe place to live. When I was called to get him, he was very scared and didn’t trust people, as they would always shoo him away. He only wanted to find a meal.

I went and caught him and brought him home over four years ago. I found he needed more space than I had available for him, so I asked Nancy Brown if he could live with her. Of course, she said yes. He was in a kennel for a while, then was allowed to roam freely in her house.

Now for her story of his life with her.

Nancy writes, “My sweet boy, Arthur, passed away today (Easter Sunday). He was only four years old. He was a large and handsome tiger with four white stockings on his feet. His personality was huge. He became a prominent member of my household.

“Arthur was a dominant male wannabe from the beginning and tried to force his attitude on the fragile and timid members of my cat population. He was constantly jumping out of the shadows to surprise some unsuspecting kitty.

“There would be a cat scream, and I would yell from wherever I was, ‘Hey,’ in my most booming voice, and he would start running for cover. I didn’t have to ‘see’ him do it. I knew it was Arthur; that was just his way, and he knew I was going to be hot on his tail with a water squirt bottle because that was the consequence for his undisciplined behavior.

“He would run under the bed, knowing I could not follow. My protector cats, Jasmine and Zak, would try to engage with him. They would go right under the bed after him. After a few minutes, he’d come out, smoothing his fur and cleaning himself, quite proud of himself, actually.

“He died unexpectedly on Easter. I am devastated at his loss. He was such a good boy to me. I will miss him terribly. RIP Arthur.”

I got to visit with him a day before he passed. We gave him oxygen, and it seemed to help. He let me pet him, then ran into the other room. I believe his weak heart finally gave out. I will miss you also. Play with Nancy’s other furry friends in Heaven.