Tioga County Rural Ministry Announces 2025 Farmers’ Market Initiative

Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM) recently announced its annual Farmers’ Market Initiative for 2025. TCRM will utilize a lottery selection process to ensure fair and equitable access to $100 worth of fresh fruits, vegetables, and other locally sourced products from area farms.

The Owego Farmers’ Market will continue to be hosted in the parking lot of the Owego Church of the Nazarene, located at 3732 Waverly Rd. in Owego, providing a welcoming community space for residents to access nutritious and locally grown produce.

To further support the community, TCRM also offers an alternative option for individuals without transportation.

Low- and moderate-income residents of Tioga County are encouraged to register now for the chance to participate in the lottery selection. Winners will receive a $100 line of credit for fresh fruits and vegetables. The 2025 Owego Farmers’ Market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday, beginning on June 10 and ending in mid-October.

To register, individuals can contact Tioga County Rural Ministry at (607) 687-3021 or visit their new TCRM office at 146 Central Avenue, Owego, during business hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

The registration deadline is Monday, May 23, 2025. Winners will be contacted by phone.