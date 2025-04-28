Guthrie Introduces New K9 Security Team

In another proactive step to promote workplace safety, Guthrie introduced its first-ever K9 Security Team on Friday, April 11. EchoCardiogram Guthrie, Echo for short, and his handler, K9 Security Officer Jennifer Vaughn, have completed their joint training program and are now on campus.

While based in Sayre, Pa., the K9 team will be deployed throughout their system, working with our on-site security teams to promote a safe and secure work environment for caregivers, while also acting as a visual reminder to visitors of their security presence.

Echo is a 106-pound German Shepherd. Before joining the team, Officer Vaughn worked in public safety for 27 years, serving as a correctional officer. Together, they make up the first members of Guthrie’s K9 Security Program, the only K9 Security Program for a health system in our service area.

A recent poll by the American College of Physicians found that 91% of emergency physicians said that they, or a colleague, were victims of violence in the past year.

“There is a common misconception that those statistics only apply to urban areas, but rural areas like the ones we serve are equally, if not more, impacted,” said Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO, The Guthrie Clinic. “That’s why we have been continually bolstering our security teams and enhancing our technical capabilities. This K9 team adds another layer.”

An important reminder: Echo is a working dog. His sole motivation is to keep our caregivers, patients, and visitors safe. Guthrie reminds folks not to approach Echo without the permission of K9 Officer Vaughn.

“While they will engage with the community at select events throughout our footprint, their time is best spent inside our facilities, doing their jobs,” Guthrie wrote in a press release.

Later this year, Guthrie will add a second K9 Security Team.

“I am very proud to be part of an organization that values workplace safety in a world where new challenges constantly present themselves,” said Andrew Dunnick, Senior Director of Safety, Security, and Emergency Preparedness, The Guthrie Clinic. “We can point to multiple reasons for the alarming statistics across the country, but at Guthrie, we’re also focusing on solutions.”

In March, Dr. Sabanegh met with House and Senate members in Harrisburg about legislative opportunities to expand and advance workplace safety efforts. In New York, Guthrie joined other hospitals and health systems in a collaborative campaign called Respect and Heal, which is aimed at ensuring the safe and respectful treatment of health care workers through the development of best practices and advocating for more workplace safety protections.

Speakers at the April 11 event included Dr. Ed Sabanegh, President and CEO, The Guthrie Clinic; Andrew Dunnick, Sr. Director of Safety, Security, and Emergency Preparedness, The Guthrie Clinic; Amber Masteller, RN; and Tina Pickett, Pennsylvania State Representative.