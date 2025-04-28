The Dance Station and Express Dancewear open in Owego

By JoAnn R. Walter —

An open house and ribbon-cutting were held on April 19 at The Dance Station, located at 963 Glenmary Dr. in Owego, N.Y. The open house also highlighted Express Dancewear, a retail boutique inside the facility.

The Dance Station welcomed the community to their grand opening, where guests were able to explore the dance studio, shop for dancewear, and learn about summer classes and fall registration.

Owner, teacher, director, and choreographer Audrey Holmes purchased the business following a decades-long run by the former Kathy Hansen School of Dance. The facility had sat vacant since June of 2024 when Hansen retired.

With over 25 years of dance and performance experience, Audrey is excited to open both businesses in her hometown.

Audrey reminisced, “I began dancing at age three and have known since then that I always wanted to dance.”

Over the years, Audrey has trained in jazz, tap, lyrical, contemporary, ballet, musical theatre, stepping, hip hop, partnering, and improvisation.

A 2014 graduate of OFA, Audrey holds an M.F.A. in Choreography Performance from SUNY Brockport and achieved two B.A.s, one in Theatre and Dance and another in English, from Wells College.

An award-winning educator, Audrey has taught dance for the past six years in higher education, both at Wells College and SUNY Cortland. She has also taught at multiple dance studios, including Palmyra Macedon Conservatory of Dance and The Next Jennaration.

Audrey has experience teaching all ages, from children aged three to seniors in high school. At The Dance Station, recreational, competitive, and adult classes will be offered.

Audrey is pleased to bring wedding dance lessons to The Dance Station soon. From bride and groom to father-daughter and mother-son dances, the studio welcomes individuals who are looking for direction and expertise in this area of dance.

Express Dancewear offers dance apparel, shoes, and accessories for toddlers through adults. Audrey notes that dancers will feel confident, comfortable, and ready to perform in the selections of high-quality merchandise that are available for purchase.

For information, visit their website: https://www.thedancestationowego.com, call (607) 223-4073, or email thedancestationowego@gmail.com. Studio hours are posted on their website. You can also browse dancewear at www.expressdancewearstore.com.