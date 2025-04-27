A Pastor’s Thoughts: Jesus Christ Has Risen … So What? 

By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church, Owego —

The fact of the matter is that Jesus DID rise from the dead. The Bible teaches it, archaeology affirms it, and ancient historical writings speak to it. Every time another rock is overturned in Israel, another fact of Scripture is proven. The bigger question is, “So What?”

A quick Google search reveals that there are over 4,000 religions in the world, and each one suggests a pathway that leads to God. An unnamed Hollywood actor went so far as to say this when asked if he believed in God: “It’s a hard question because, as I said at the start, I think we invented God. So if I believe in God, and I do, it’s because I think I’m God.”

B. Hardy, the Canadian scientist, states, “When I look at religion, I have two questions. One: has anybody ever conquered death? Two: if they did, did they make a way for me to conquer death?”

He goes on to say this: “I checked the tomb of Buddha, and it was occupied; I checked the tomb of Confucius, and it was occupied; I checked the tomb of Mohammed, and it was occupied; and I came to the tomb of Jesus, and it was empty; and I said, ‘There is one who conquered death.’”

And I asked the second question, “Did He make a way for me to do it?” I opened the Bible and discovered that He said, “Because I live, ye shall live also.”

Jesus is Lord!

You may say that you don’t believe in heaven nor in hell, but the fact of the matter is that you can’t stay here. One out of one person dies. My heart’s cry as I write this article is to help as many people as I can to know for sure that when they die, they will go to heaven! This year is the 43rd year since I was ordained as a pastor and my 28th year of pastoring in Owego. I have grown to love this city, and my passion continues to grow in helping people know God and then to grow in their relationship with Him.

Finally, in answering the big question, “Jesus Christ is Risen … So What?” I appeal to you. Have you ever confessed your sins and received Jesus as your personal Lord?

Many believe in God. Scripture says that the devil believes in God, but that’s not enough. We must accept the free gift of God in order to have eternal life so we can go to heaven when we die.

In addition, having Jesus in our lives gives us the ability to live a victorious, abundant life NOW. I pray that it will be so for the people of Owego and our surrounding villages. May God richly bless you!