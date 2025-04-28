Governor urges caution as storms anticipated for Tuesday afternoon

Governor Kathy Hochul cautioned New Yorkers in portions of Western and Central New York to prepare for severe weather that includes an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon. Storms with strong winds are predicted along with a possible, isolated tornado for parts of Western New York, Southern Tier, North Country, Finger Lakes into Central New York. Wind gusts could exceed 70 MPH in these locations at times.

There is also a possibility for hail up to one inch in diameter within thunderstorms, especially for western parts of the state. Rainfall is expected to be less than a half inch in most areas, but some isolated areas could see up to an inch of rain. There is also a marginal to slight risk for severe thunderstorms for much of the North Country, as well as portions of the Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, and Hudson Valley. Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers to closely monitor the weather and take any precautions necessary to stay safe through the storms.

“As storm season approaches and severe weather makes its way to Western and Central New York, I am directing state agencies to be prepared to assist New Yorkers impacted by these storms,” Governor Hochul said. “My highest priority is the safety of New Yorkers, and I implore all those in the path of inclement storms to monitor weather conditions and take necessary precautions to stay safe.”

For a complete listing of weather watches, warnings, advisories, and latest forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website.

DEC reminds local officials to watch for potential flooding in their communities. Municipalities are encouraged to undertake local assessments of flood-prone areas and to remove any accumulating debris. DEC permits and authorization are not required to remove debris unless stream banks or beds will be disturbed by debris removal and/or the use of heavy equipment. Municipalities and local governments are advised to contact DEC’s Regional Permit Administrators if assistance is required and to help determine if a permit is necessary.

If a permit is necessary, DEC can issue Emergency Authorizations to expedite approval of projects in place of an individual permit. DEC approves Emergency Authorizations for situations that are deemed an emergency based on the immediate protection of life, health, general welfare, property, or natural resources.

Unpredictable weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for rain, snow, ice, and colder temperatures to ensure a safe outdoor experience. Trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, slush, and mud.

Hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails, as well as trails that cross rivers and streams. Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information.

Backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Thunderstorm Safety Tips

Thunderstorms are dangerous storms that can produce 50+ mph winds, lightning, hail and cause flash flooding and tornadoes. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning. Go to a safe shelter immediately.

Move to a sturdy building. Do not take shelter in small sheds, under isolated trees, or in convertible automobiles.

If lightning occurs and sturdy shelter is not available, get inside a hard top automobile and keep windows up.

Get out of boats and away from water.

Telephone lines and metal pipes can conduct electricity. Unplug appliances not necessary for obtaining weather information. Avoid using the telephone or any electrical appliances.

Do not take a bath or shower.

Turn off air conditioners — power surges from lightning can overload compressors.

Get to higher ground if flash flooding or flooding is possible.

Do not attempt to drive to safety — most flash flooding deaths occur in automobiles.

If outdoors, find a low spot away from trees, fences, and poles.

If you are in the woods, take shelter under short trees.

If you feel your skin tingle or your hair stands on end, squat low to the ground on the balls of your feet; place your hands on your knees with your head between them; make yourself the smallest target possible; and minimize your contact with the ground.

Tornado Safety Tips

If outdoors: Seek shelter in a substantial building immediately. If there is no shelter nearby, lie flat in a ditch or low spot with your hands shielding your head.

Do not try to outrun a tornado in your car; instead, leave it immediately.

If at home or in a small building: Go to the basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of the building. Stay away from windows. Closets, bathrooms, and other interior rooms offer the best protection. Get under something sturdy or cover yourself with a mattress.

If in a school, hospital, or shopping center: Go to a pre-designated shelter area. Stay away from large open areas and windows. Do not go outside to your car.

If in a high-rise building: Go to an interior small room or hallway on the lowest floor possible. Do not use the elevators. Use the stairs.

If in a mobile home or vehicle: Get out of mobile homes or vehicles – they are easily tossed about by strong winds in the tornado.

Take shelter in a substantial structure: If there is no shelter near-by, lie flat in a ditch or low spot with your hands shielding your head.

Flood Safety