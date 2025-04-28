Owego Rotary Club announces the 2nd Annual May 2025 Care Challenge

Owego Rotary Club recently announced the 2nd Annual May 2025 Care Challenge! The goal is to walk (or run if you like) 100 kilometers (62 miles) in the month of May. If you walk an average of two miles per day, you will reach your goal!

The purpose of this event is twofold. One, it will raise money for food pantries in Tioga County through the generosity of its sponsor, Tioga State Bank; and two, it will encourage community health through exercising by walking in May, National Walking Month.

Walking is an easy and complete way to exercise and get health benefits. Food pantries are a first line of help for Tioga County residents who are food insecure. Tioga State Bank will donate $25 to local pantries for every walker who walks 100 kilometers in the month of May, up to a maximum of $2,500.

“This generous offering by TSB is only achievable if each of us gets out there and walks,” organizers from Rotary stated in a press release.

Participants can walk anytime and anywhere from May 1 until May 31. The Village of Owego is a beautiful area in which to walk, but one can walk anywhere in the world they choose, as long as cell service and GPS are available.

The event utilizes the Nike Run Club app (but you don’t have to run!) to keep track of the distance that you have traveled. To download the app and join the challenge, go to the Owego Rotary website at Owegorotary.org. Scroll down the homepage to the May 2025 Care Challenge and click on the link to join.

If you are a new participant, the link will guide you through joining the Nike Run Club first. Then you will be able to join the challenge. If you participated last year, the link will take you right to the challenge page.

There is a tutorial available on the Owego Rotary website as well as on their Facebook page to help you navigate the process.

If you have any questions about this event or are having difficulty with the sign-up process, do not hesitate to contact Kathy West by email at kwest1@stny.rr.com or by phone at (607) 687-3902 (please leave a message).