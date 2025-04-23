Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

First of all, Happy Easter, everyone! I hope the Easter Bunny is good to all the boys and girls out there. I was hoping to find a home before now.

You see, Gail was supposed to catch only two cats on the property on Straits Corners Road, but we made it difficult for her. She caught two of us tuxedos before one of the ones she wanted.

If you know Gail like I do, she couldn’t put us back out into the cold and snow, so she kept us. She caught the momma cat, Muffin, and she went to a home to be with her kittens from last year.

Then she caught Batman, who lived at a farm down the road but visited with us frequently for a snack. He was spotted in the paper and made it back to his farm.

Well, I was caught after those two and had just gotten pregnant. Gail had me spayed right away and got me all my shots. I am very comfortable now and all healed and would like an indoor home where I can stretch my legs.

My name is Tina, and if you want me to be your new friend, call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for me.

She will have a spaghetti fundraiser for us kitties on May 10, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Vestal Elks Lodge, located at 2071 Vestal Parkway/ The cost is a $12 donation, and there will be 50/50 raffles and gift baskets available.