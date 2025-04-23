Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of April 7, 2025 through April 13, 2025 there were 162 calls for service. One traffic ticket was issued, and the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents. There was also one mental health hold reported.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Charles S. Wilcox, 47, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for criminal mischief in the fourth degree (misdemeanor) following an investigation of a broken window at the laundromat on North Avenue. Wilcox was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Kevin C. Shappee, 38, Town of Tioga, N.Y., was arrested for false personation (misdemeanor) following an investigation of trespassing on Elm Street. Shappee was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Patrick J. Logan, 65, Town of Tioga, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant issued for petty larceny (misdemeanor) for shoplifting at a store on W. Main Street. Logan was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Charles S. Wilcox, 47, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a trespassing incident at a residence on William Street. Wilcox was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Jacob R. Roe, 49, Whitney Point, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree (misdemeanor) following a traffic stop on Southside Drive. Roe was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Charles S. Wilcox, 47, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for public appearance under the influence of drugs (violation) following an investigation of an intoxicated male at a business on North Avenue. Wilcox was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Case of the “Stuck Squirrel” – On Saturday, April 12, 2025, Owego Police Officers were dispatched to Animal Complaint on West Avenue. Upon arriving on the scene, officers spoke to a homeowner who had arrived home and found a squirrel stuck in his outdoor trash receptacle. The squirrel had entered the trash can and gotten locked inside. The squirrel then chewed a hole in the can to attempt to squeeze through and escape, but it got stuck. Officers assisted the homeowner in releasing the squirrel into freedom.

This week, Owego police officers investigated another six separate animal complaints throughout the Village of Owego.