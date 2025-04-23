Two New Dance Businesses Opening in Owego

Audrey (Woolever) Holmes, a native of Owego, N.Y., is excited to announce she is the owner of two new dance businesses: The Dance Station and Express Dancewear. Both businesses reside at 963 Glenmary Dr. in Owego, where the former Kathy Hansen School of Dance (KHSOD) is located.

A grand opening for both businesses was planned for Saturday, April 19, and The Owego Pennysaver was there to cover things. You can find that feature in this Sunday’s print edition.

The Dance Station is a dance studio where all ages can participate. Class offerings will include recreational, competitive, and adult classes. Wedding dance lessons will also be available.

Owner, director, teacher, and choreographer Audrey Holmes plans to hold free dance classes during the weeks of April 21 and 28.

She shared, “I am so excited to meet new dancers and engage with the community!”

Express Dancewear is a retail dance clothing, shoe, and accessory store located inside the building. As a Capezio dealer, the store is well stocked with high quality merchandise for toddlers through adults that will leave you feeling confident, comfortable, and ready to dance.

The building located at 963 Glen Mary Dr. has ample off-street parking, a handicap entrance, spacious waiting area, two bathrooms, a dance room with full length mirrors, Marley floor and ballet barres. The building is also equipped with state of the-art central heating, air conditioning, and air filtration systems with humidity control.

Audrey Holmes began dancing at the age of three and knew since then that she always wanted to dance. With over 25 years of dance and performance experience, Audrey is thrilled to open both businesses (in her hometown) and share her passion for dance with the immediate and surrounding areas of upstate New York.

Audrey is a professional educator, choreographer, and dancer. She holds a Master of Fine Arts degree in Choreography/ Performance from SUNY Brockport (2020). In undergraduate school, she attended Wells College (2017) and holds two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Theatre and Dance and English with a concentration in Creative Writing.

Throughout her studies, Audrey has remained in the dance studio world, teaching at multiple dance studios including Palmyra Macedon Conservatory of Dance (2017-2020) and The Next Jennaration (2020-2022). Audrey has had the pleasure of teaching all ages (recreational and competitive) from children ages three to seniors in high school.

Audrey has also taught dance in higher education for the past six years; five of which were at Wells College (Visiting Professor of Dance), then SUNY Cortland (Lecturer in Dance) where she began teaching in the fall of ’24 after Wells College’s closure last June. While teaching at Wells, Audrey received numerous accolades including the Excellence in Teaching Award (2023), Award for Excellence (2022) and Outstanding Student Organization Advisor (2021).

Audrey is trained in jazz, tap, lyrical, contemporary, ballet, musical theatre, stepping, hip hop, partnering and improvisation. When asked what her favorite style of dance is, Audrey simply said, “all of them!”

Audrey is an OFA graduate of 2014 and is very grateful to have established The Dance Station and Express Dancewear in a place that’s always been home.

For information about The Dance Station, please email thedancestationowego@gmail.com or call (607) 223-4073 and follow them on Facebook and Instagram. A website is also in the works at www.thedancestationowego.com.

For information about Express Dancewear, please visit the website www.expressdancewearstore.com, email expressdancewearstore@gmail.com or call (607) 223-4073. Be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram, too!