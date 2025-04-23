The Old Coot is ‘green’ with envy

By Merlin Lessler —

I pulled a loaf of bread out of the cupboard the other day. It had been there for the better part of the week, so I checked it for that greenish, bluish sign of mold. None!

It wasn’t like this growing up. Bread would start turning green after a day or so. I know, I was my family’s “bread man.” Every other day, my mother handed me a cloth sack with a drawstring closure and said, “Go over to Bill Scales’ grocery store on Pennsylvania Avenue and get a loaf of Spaulding bread.”

Off I would go on my bicycle, with a dime and a penny in the bag, swinging from my handlebars. The dime was for bread; the penny for a piece of Fleer Double-Bubble Gum. I liked it better than Bazooka Bubble Gum because it came with a tiny comic strip inside the wrapper.

I would stop at the top of Moore Avenue on the way home to pull a slice out of the middle of the loaf, hoping my mother wouldn’t notice. It was so good when it was fresh. I couldn’t stop myself. I still do that to this day when I buy bread from a bakery. I can never wait until I get home. Same thing when I pick up a pizza. It’s never perfectly round when it gets to our kitchen.

There aren’t many neighborhood bakeries around anymore. They’ve disappeared, just like the neighborhood grocery stores and neighborhood schools.

Life was on a smaller scale back then. We walked to Longfellow Elementary School every day, walked back home for lunch, and walked back to school again. We got as much education on the sidewalks along the route as we did in the classroom. Even when we graduated and moved up to junior high, we still walked to Longfellow to catch one of the two buses to the junior high on the other side of town.

But, oh, those “good old days.” Back in the 1940’s and 50’s I started walking to school with my friend Woody when we were five years old. Our parents weren’t involved, except to say goodbye and be careful on our way out the door. Quite a different world!

But, back to the bread. Today’s bread, made in factories, doesn’t turn green. Mothers don’t have to cut moldy crusts off before making their children peanut butter & jelly sandwiches. The aging process in bread is virtually eliminated by preservatives. I just wish those preservatives did the same thing for me when I consumed the loaf.

Comments? Complaints? Send to the paper or to me at mlessler7@gmail.com.