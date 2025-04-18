Waverly Rotary Wins ‘The Battle for the Shoe’ again

The members of the Sayre/ Athens and Waverly Rotary Clubs recently met for battle on the lanes of the Valley Bowling Center in Waverly, N.Y. to vie for their cherished trophy: The Shoe.

The trophy has been in the possession of Waverly Rotary as winners of the annual contest last year. With their win this year, the trophy will remain in their possession.

Each year, the Valley Rotary Clubs meet for lunch at the Valley Bowling Center, after which they have their bowling match. A good time is always had by all attending: those who bowl and those who cheer.

Rotary is one of the oldest service organizations in existence, having been formed in 1905. Rotary’s motto, Service Above Self, exemplifies the humanitarian spirit of the organization’s more than 1.2 million members.

Anyone interested in more information can reach out to any of the Rotarians, like us on Facebook, or visit www.rotary.org.