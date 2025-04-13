Tickets Now On Sale for Roberson’s Wine & Food Fest 

Tickets are now on sale for the Roberson Museum’s 24th annual Wine & Food Fest, inviting guests to taste their way through the Southern Tier and beyond with samples from the region’s diverse wineries, breweries, restaurants, and more on April 24, from 6-8 p.m.

All guests will receive a Wine & Food Fest tasting glass to keep after sampling a variety of unique wines, ciders, and beers from businesses stationed throughout Roberson Museum. Additionally, more than 20 local restaurants will be providing samples from their menus during the event.

V.I.P. Tickets are available for guests looking to get a head start on the tastings with early entry at 5:30 p.m., a Roberson Museum tote bag, and a day pass to visit Roberson Museum, valid through Home for the Holidays 2025.

Food-only tickets are also available at a reduced price, which allows guests to partake in non-alcoholic beverages like juice and coffee in addition to the wide variety of food offerings.

Guests can also look forward to live music from the rock and roll trio B-3 Band and raffles with exciting prizes from local businesses.

Standard tickets are $65 ($55 for Roberson Museum Members), V.I.P. tickets are $100, and food-only tickets are $35.

Tickets can be purchased at roberson.org/wineandfoodfest2025. You can view the list of vendors at https://roberson.org/wineandfoodfest2025/.

The museum is located at 30 Front St. in Binghamton, N.Y. You can learn more about Roberson events by visiting https://roberson.org/, or by calling (607) 772-0660.