DEC announces that summer camp registration opened on March 23; Families encouraged to register early

The Interim Commissioner of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Sean Mahar, has announced the opening of online registration for the 2025 Summer Camps program. Parents and guardians can register their children for a week of camp, manage their accounts, and complete necessary forms and waivers through a link on the DEC Summer Camps webpage, https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/summer-camps.

Guardians are encouraged to register early as weeks fill up quickly and are advised to monitor the webpage for future announcements regarding 2025 camp forms.

“At DEC’s summer camps, youth have the opportunity to take part in a variety of lessons and workshops to develop outdoor skills, learn about nature and wildlife, and build a foundation for lifelong environmental stewardship,” Interim Commissioner Mahar said. “We encourage families to sign up early for these great opportunities and for sponsors to support the next generation of conservationists.”

Now in its 78th year, the DEC Summer Camps program offers week-long adventures in conservation education for children ages 11 to 17. DEC operates four residential camps for kids: Camp Colby in Saranac Lake (Franklin County); Camp DeBruce in Livingston Manor (Sullivan County); Camp Rushford in Caneadea (Allegany County); and Camp Pack Forest in Warrensburg (Warren County). Opening of specific camps depends on staff availability.

Camp Rushford will offer five weeks of programing for children ages 11 to 13, and two weeks for 14- to 17-year-olds.

Camp Colby will operate five weeks of camp for 11- to 13-year-olds, and two weeks for campers ages 14 to 17.

Camp DeBruce will offer six weeks for kids aged 11 to 13, and one week for 14- to 17-year-olds.

Camp Pack Forest will host children aged 11 to 13 for three weeks and 14- to 17-year-olds for four weeks, including one Outdoor Adventure Week.

Individual campers are limited to one week of camp registration. If there are still spots available at the camps after May 24, campers will have the opportunity to sign up for additional weeks.

The complete schedule of camp weeks and ages is available on the Summer Camps website at https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/summer-camps/weeks-and-availability. At camp, kids will have the opportunity to participate in a wide variety of outdoor adventures and are encouraged to try new things. Activities may include fishing, birding, fly-tying, archery, canoeing, hiking, camping, orienteering, and hunter safety education.

DEC campers engage in fun, hands-on activities and outdoor exploration focused on local field, forest, and freshwater aquatic ecological principles. Campers may collect insects in a field, use nets in a stream, study soil composition, measure tree sizes, or practice taking field notes and journaling. Excursions to nearby state lands could include visits to kettle bogs, state parks, fish hatcheries, or nature museums.

One hunter education program of gun, bow, or trapping is offered at each camp during four of the camp weeks. Class size is limited for hunter education programs, and campers must sign up during registration and complete required homework in advance. Registered campers will receive booklets prior to their session at camp.

Camp Pack Forest will offer an Outdoor Adventure Week during Week 4 (July 20 – 25). DEC encourages teenagers aged 14 to 17 who enjoy the outdoors to enroll in this popular program that will enhance their experience and broaden their horizons. Throughout this week, campers will cultivate practical outdoor skills that surpass the typical camp experience. Alongside standard camp activities, campers may participate in team-building activities, forestry, citizen science, conservation science, and other activities. Guest DEC and natural resource professionals will introduce campers to a variety of career options.

All four camps will offer seven one-week sessions (Sunday to Friday) beginning June 29, 2025. One week of camp is $350 per child for 2025, and includes lodging, meals, trips, and a camp t-shirt. This significant value for a week-long overnight camp is supplemented by assistance from New York State to help make camps and the education benefits they provide affordable for more New Yorkers.

In addition to inviting guardians to register children to participate in the DEC environmental education Summer Camps program, sporting clubs, civic groups, and environmental organizations are encouraged to sponsor one or more children for a week at camp. Information on becoming a sponsor and managing sponsor accounts can be found at https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/summer-camps/sponsoring-youth.

For more information, please visit the DEC’s website, email EducationCamps@dec.ny.gov, visit “NYS DEC Summer Camps” on Facebook, or write to DEC Camps, 3rd Floor, 625 Broadway, Albany, New York 12233-4501.