TCRM Tales: Our Shared Heritage

By Galen Morehead, Tioga County Rural Ministry —

Look around our town, our neighborhoods, our families. Chances are, if you trace your roots back far enough, you’ll find a story of immigration: a grandparent who crossed an ocean, a great-aunt who fled hardship, and a distant cousin who sought a new beginning. This land we call home was built by the hands and dreams of immigrants.

Our ancestors came here for a multitude of reasons, reasons that resonate deeply even today. Some sought refuge from religious persecution, yearning for the freedom to practice their faith without fear. Others were drawn by the promise of opportunity, the chance to build a better life for themselves and their children. Many simply sought a safe haven, a place where they could escape poverty or violence and find a fresh start.

The immigrants of today are no different. They are our friends, our neighbors, the people we see at the grocery store and the local diner. They work hard, pay their taxes, and contribute to the vibrant tapestry of our community. They are driven by the same hopes and dreams that drove our own ancestors: the desire for safety, opportunity, and a better future.

At TCRM, we believe in the inherent dignity of every person. We would never turn anyone away for food or assistance, regardless of their citizenship status. If someone is hungry, they are fed. If someone needs help, we offer what we can. We are here to serve our community, all of it.

This isn’t about politics; it’s about humanity. It’s about recognizing that we are all part of a larger story, a story of people seeking a better life. This country, at its core, is a melting pot, a place where people from all walks of life come together to build something greater than themselves.

As a community, we have a chance to show compassion and understanding. Remember the words of Jesus: “Love thy neighbor.” There are no exceptions, no asterisks, no qualifiers. Let us extend the same hand of welcome that was once extended to our own families, and let us build a community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

You can contact TCRM by calling (607) 687-3021, or visit them at 146 Central Ave. in Owego.