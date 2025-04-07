Firehouse Subs returns to Owego Central Fire Station April 7-12; Proceeds benefit Hose Team projects in Owego

By Patrick Gavin —

Firehouse Subs mobile food truck returns to Owego Central Fire Station on North Avenue Monday, April 7 through Saturday, April 12. Proceeds from sub sales support the completion of the Owego Fire Department’s (OFD) 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine restoration and the “Steamer House” on North Avenue, championed by the Owego Hose Team.

“We’ve enjoyed a positive relationship with the Firehouse Subs folks for several years now,” said Hose Team Treasurer John Loftus. “This is an innovative fundraising idea that was first brought to Tioga County by the Hose Team.”

Loftus adds that people travel from around the Southern Tier to get the subs when they are in town.

Ten percent of proceeds go to the Hose Team from sub sales. Last year, more than 2,500 subs were sold, netting $2,500 for the Steamer project. The 158-year-old OFD Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine, known as the “Steamer,” has not been operational since the late 1980s.

In addition to restoring the steamer, the Hose Team is finishing a “Steamer House” like the one located in Marathon, N.Y., to showcase the piece on North Avenue. The memorial plaza pavers and remaining retaining wall will be installed this month.

The steamer’s return is projected before the Strawberry Festival in June.

The truck will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily out of the Owego Fire Station #2 parking lot on North Avenue.

Learn more at www.OwegoHoseTeams.com.