Chenango County man arrested for sending inappropriate messages to juvenile and weapons related charges

On March 25, 2025, the New York State Police at the Norwich Bureau of Criminal Investigation, with the assistance of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Sidney, the Troop C Computer Crimes Unit, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, arrested Evan E. Eldred, age 24 of McDonough, N.Y., for crimes against a child and weapons related charges.

Eldred was arrested following an investigation and the execution of a search warrant at his residence on March 25, 2025.

In June of 2023, troopers received information from a local police agency in the state of Virginia that an adult man had inappropriate communications, sent sexually explicit images, and was soliciting a juvenile.

During the execution of the search warrant on March 25, 2025, Eldred was found to be in possession of five assault rifles and high-capacity magazines that are not New York State SAFE Act Compliant.

Eldred has been charged with the following crimes: five counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree (assault rifle), class “D” felony; four counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree (large capacity ammunition feeding device), class “D” felony; disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the first degree, class “D” felony; and endangering the Welfare of a Child, misdemeanor.

Eldred was arraigned at the Norwich City Court and remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility on $10,000 cash bail, $15,000 credit card bail, $50,000 insurance company bail bond, and/or $75,000 partially secured bond with 10% deposit.