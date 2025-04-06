By Wendy Post —

Appropriate, I might add, is the angle for this column. Many know Sebby S. Truesdail as Owego’s self-proclaimed ambassador; others see him out and about, spreading the good news of Owego.

Many, of course, have also experienced what Truesdail refers to as the Sebby Scoop, a lift of sorts, or a trademark.

In the news world, a scoop is also an item of interest reported by one journalist or news organization before others and is of exceptional originality, importance, surprise, excitement, or secrecy.

Truesdail fits this role in that the news he covers is extremely local, touching almost every doorstep he stumbles upon. Whether it’s photographing church events, benefits, ribbon-cutting ceremonies, and even karaoke, Sebby always has the scoop!

As a freelance photographer, and the eyes and ears for this writer and editor, Truesdail’s intertwining with the community at large warrants a column of his own; now, appropriately named “The Sunday Scoop with Sebby.”

As Truesdail begins his ventures each day, he seeks out new experiences in Owego and then shares this with his own followers, as well as The Owego Pennysaver.

In this column, we will feature some Sebby exclusives to our readership, digging further into the day to day lives of the residents and business owners in this place we call home.

(Sebby S. Truesdail, 25 year old Owego resident with Autism and other mild-level needs, is known for his videography and photography. He encourages you to Like and Follow his YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/@sebbystruesdail. You can also find Sebby on Facebook and Instagram.)