The ‘Sunday Scoop’ with Sebby

The 'Sunday Scoop' with SebbyThe famous Sebby Scoop. This stamp was created by Truesdail to help consenting participants commemorate the lift. 

Posted By: psadvert April 6, 2025

By Wendy Post —

Appropriate, I might add, is the angle for this column. Many know Sebby S. Truesdail as Owego’s self-proclaimed ambassador; others see him out and about, spreading the good news of Owego.

Many, of course, have also experienced what Truesdail refers to as the Sebby Scoop, a lift of sorts, or a trademark. 

In the news world, a scoop is also an item of interest reported by one journalist or news organization before others and is of exceptional originality, importance, surprise, excitement, or secrecy.

The 'Sunday Scoop' with Sebby

This was a simple scoop for Sebby, as this guy was quite thin. All jokes aside, Sebby is pictured at Lucky Hare Brewing on Lake Street, where he regularly promotes their music events and has even participated in karaoke himself on occasion.

Truesdail fits this role in that the news he covers is extremely local, touching almost every doorstep he stumbles upon. Whether it’s photographing church events, benefits, ribbon-cutting ceremonies, and even karaoke, Sebby always has the scoop!

As a freelance photographer, and the eyes and ears for this writer and editor, Truesdail’s intertwining with the community at large warrants a column of his own; now, appropriately named “The Sunday Scoop with Sebby.”

The 'Sunday Scoop' with Sebby

Mario’s Pizza, a favorite in Owego, was recently recognized with the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce Spotlight on Business. Truesdail took this photo in an effort to spread this good news to the community.

As Truesdail begins his ventures each day, he seeks out new experiences in Owego and then shares this with his own followers, as well as The Owego Pennysaver.

In this column, we will feature some Sebby exclusives to our readership, digging further into the day to day lives of the residents and business owners in this place we call home.

The 'Sunday Scoop' with Sebby

This knife sharpening photo, taken at Scrappy’s Workshop in Owego by Truesdail, is an example of Sebby’s reach within the local community.

(Sebby S. Truesdail, 25 year old Owego resident with Autism and other mild-level needs, is known for his videography and photography. He encourages you to Like and Follow his YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/@sebbystruesdail. You can also find Sebby on Facebook and Instagram.)

The 'Sunday Scoop' with Sebby

A photo of Tioga Gardens, taken by Sebby S. Truesdail as things opened for the spring.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "The ‘Sunday Scoop’ with Sebby"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*